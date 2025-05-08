Watch: 9-foot alligator causes stir outside Florida preschool

LITHIA, Fla. – Parents dropping off their little ones at a Florida preschool got a surprise of the scaly kind.

A 9-foot alligator, affectionately nicknamed "Elvis," was found casually lounging in the parking lot of Fishhawk Early Learning Preschool in Lithia on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office swiftly responded to the scene to keep everyone safe and steer foot traffic away from the unexpected visitor as children and staff shuffled between schools.

WIFE KILLED IN ALLIGATOR ATTACK IN CENTRAL FLORIDA WHILE CANOEING WITH HER HUSBAND

Footage released by the sheriff's office shows a certified trapper along with deputies wrangling the beast.

SEE IT: BAREFOOT FLORIDA MAN WRANGLES ANGRY ALLIGATOR USING TRASH CAN

The sheriff’s office said the "king of the swamp" was safely removed for relocation.