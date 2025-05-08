Search
Earth & Space
Watch: 9-foot alligator causes stir outside Florida preschool

A 9-foot alligator, affectionately nicknamed "Elvis," was found casually lounging in the parking lot of Fishhawk Early Learning Preschool in Lithia.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Deputies help wrangle 9-foot gator named Elvis outside Florida preschool

LITHIA, Fla. – Parents dropping off their little ones at a Florida preschool got a surprise of the scaly kind.

A 9-foot alligator, affectionately nicknamed "Elvis," was found casually lounging in the parking lot of Fishhawk Early Learning Preschool in Lithia on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office swiftly responded to the scene to keep everyone safe and steer foot traffic away from the unexpected visitor as children and staff shuffled between schools.

Footage released by the sheriff's office shows a certified trapper along with deputies wrangling the beast.

The sheriff’s office said the "king of the swamp" was safely removed for relocation.

