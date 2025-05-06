Kayaker killed in alligator attack in Central Florida, officials say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A kayaker was attacked and killed by an alligator Tuesday afternoon at Lake Kissimmee State Park in Central Florida, according to authorities.

Authorities were alerted to the incident just before 4 p.m. when a witness reported an encounter with the reptile.

Video from the scene showed law enforcement officers using both boats and helicopters to respond to the scene and potentially search for the animal.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released a statement that read, "Preliminary information indicates that a woman was canoeing when she encountered an alligator and went into the water. The woman was later recovered from the water and was declared deceased."

Lake Kissimmee, which spans approximately 35,000 acres across Polk and Osceola counties, is known for having one of the highest concentrations of alligators in the Sunshine State.

FWC estimates there are approximately 1.3 million alligators living throughout all of Florida’s 67 counties.

Despite the large population of reptiles, unprovoked attacks on humans are still considered rare.

State records show that since 1948, there have been fewer than 500 confirmed alligator bite incidents involving humans.

A recent analysis by experts at the University of Florida found that more than 90% of recorded incidents involved some form of human inattention or risk-taking prior to the attack.

The most recent incident comes during peak alligator mating season, a period when the animals are typically more active and territorial.

Additionally, ongoing drought conditions may lead to some alligators being displaced from their usual habitats.

University experts advise outdoor enthusiasts to approach wetlands and marsh areas with heightened caution, comparing it to hiking in bear country or swimming in waters known to be inhabited by sharks.

As of Tuesday evening, authorities have not confirmed whether the animal has been located.

A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to the area to help search for the animal.