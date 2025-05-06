Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Suspected Florida bear attack leaves man, dog dead

Officials said that if this were a confirmed bear attack, it would be the first fatal bear attack in Florida since records have been kept.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
FILE VIDEO - A video shot on Nov. 8 shows a runner’s terrifying encounter with a mother bear and her two cubs on a hiking trail in Sierra Madre, California. (Courtesy: @_lauragold via Storyful)

Brown bear with cubs charges at runner in California

FILE VIDEO - A video shot on Nov. 8 shows a runner’s terrifying encounter with a mother bear and her two cubs on a hiking trail in Sierra Madre, California. (Courtesy: @_lauragold via Storyful)

JEROME, Fla. – An investigation is underway in Florida after officials say a man and his dog were found dead after a suspected bear attack on Monday.

According to information provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the incident occurred in the community of Jerome in Collier County, near State Road 29 and U.S. 41, just south of Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

FILE VIDEO - A family in Florida said they are fed up with bears trying to break into their home and have started taking matters into their own hands by putting locks all over their property to try and keep them away.

Watch: Bear tries to break into Florida home

FILE VIDEO - A family in Florida said they are fed up with bears trying to break into their home and have started taking matters into their own hands by putting locks all over their property to try and keep them away.

At a news conference on Monday, the FWC said that residents and visitors in the area were being advised to remain vigilant and to avoid the area while the investigation and search for the bear continued.

"Do not attempt to track wildlife," the FWC said.

Officials said that after the attack occurred, several officers at the scene worked to secure the perimeter, setting up traps and cameras throughout the area.

"They are armed with bear-version guns," the FWC said. "Our number one issue that we wanted to address was public safety."

According to a statement from the FWC, three bears were killed by FWC personnel. DNA samples from the three bears were collected and sent to Gainesville for testing.

THE BEAR NECESSITIES OF LIVING SAFELY WITH FLORIDA BLACK BEARS

FILE VIDEO - Florida is home to more than 4,000 Black Bears. Here are a few tips to safely living alongside them.

Living with Florida Black Bears

FILE VIDEO - Florida is home to more than 4,000 Black Bears. Here are a few tips to safely living alongside them.

Officials said that if this were a confirmed bear attack, it would be the first fatal bear attack in Florida since records have been kept.

Tags
Loading...