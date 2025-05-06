Suspected Florida bear attack leaves man, dog dead

JEROME, Fla. – An investigation is underway in Florida after officials say a man and his dog were found dead after a suspected bear attack on Monday.

According to information provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the incident occurred in the community of Jerome in Collier County, near State Road 29 and U.S. 41, just south of Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area.

At a news conference on Monday, the FWC said that residents and visitors in the area were being advised to remain vigilant and to avoid the area while the investigation and search for the bear continued.

"Do not attempt to track wildlife," the FWC said.

Officials said that after the attack occurred, several officers at the scene worked to secure the perimeter, setting up traps and cameras throughout the area.

"They are armed with bear-version guns," the FWC said. "Our number one issue that we wanted to address was public safety."

According to a statement from the FWC, three bears were killed by FWC personnel. DNA samples from the three bears were collected and sent to Gainesville for testing.

Officials said that if this were a confirmed bear attack, it would be the first fatal bear attack in Florida since records have been kept.