See it: Barefoot Florida man wrangles angry alligator using trash can

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When you get called away from Easter dinner to wrangle an alligator, sometimes you need to use the tools you have on site, which is what one Florida gator handler did on the holiday.

Video shared with FOX Weather by Mike Dragich showed the wild Sunday encounter in Jacksonville, Florida.

He said a woman was letting her dog out when she noticed the scaly tail of the 7-foot alligator slide by her patio.

"I responded from an Easter dinner with family, and improvised using a trash can to remove the alligator from the property," Dragich said.

WATCH: BALD EAGLE DETERS NEW YORK GOLFER FROM FINISHING ROUND

A shoeless Dragich used two trash cans to corner and trap the visibly angry and hissing alligator. After getting the gator where he needed it, Dragich brought in a larger trash can with a lid to close the case on the intruder.

The woman who called Dragich can be heard cheering him on as he avoids the reptile's snapping jaws.

After a successful capture, the happy customer gave Dragich a well-deserved high-five. He said no animals or people were injured during the incident.

A word of advice from the alligator wrangler: "Pay attention to your surroundings!"