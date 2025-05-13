Minnesota wildfires explode in size destroying homes, impacting air quality as dangerous fire weather persists

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – Wildfires have exploded in size across parts of northeastern Minnesota north of Lake Superior, destroying at least 40 homes and buildings, as unseasonably high temperatures and low humidity will continue to drive dangerous fire weather on Tuesday.

A trio of fires burning in St. Louis and Lake counties have scorched tens of thousands of acres and prompted evacuations.

Gov. Tim Walz activated the state's National Guard on Monday to help with fire suppression.

Fire Weather Warnings have been posted for most of Minnesota outside of Minneapolis, as well as the eastern half of the Dakotas.

Air quality alert issued due to wildfires; long-standing temperature records may fall

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for most of northeastern Minnesota through Tuesday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff, the Camp House Fire, also known as the Brimson Fire, jumped to 12,000 acres on Tuesday – it was less than 2,000 acres as of Monday evening.

The fire has destroyed more than 40 homes and cabins, mostly along State Highway 44, and is not currently contained.

The Jenkins Creek Fire, several miles to the northeast, has reached 6,800 acres and is also uncontained, according to the sheriff.

A third fire in the area, the Three Lakes Fire, has burned nearly 1,300 acres.

WHAT IS FIRE CONTAINMENT?

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay warned that burned trees have toppled over and limited road access for some first responders. He said the U.S. Forest Service is providing additional air support on Tuesday.

Fire weather conditions are expected to remain challenging on Tuesday with temperatures rising to 20-30 degrees above average for millions across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Damaging winds likely Wednesday across northern Plains

It will be a busy several days for western Minnesota and the northern Plains as wildfire relief will come in the form of severe weather and a flash flood threat.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the heat will begin to depart on Wednesday afternoon, as a strong upper-level disturbance emerges from the West. This disturbance will set the stage for a severe weather event across parts of the Midwest from late Thursday into Thursday night.

Severe storms are forecast to develop by Wednesday evening, bringing rain and strong wind gusts as the primary threat.

The most meaningful rain will be to the west of the areas currently battling wildfires, but showers and thunderstorms will still bring some overall relief to the region.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 4 risk of severe thunderstorms for an area covering parts of the central Dakotas and into central Nebraska on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Flood threat expands into eastern Dakotas, Minnesota by Thursday

The backside of the cold front that will bring severe storms will also provide much-needed rain to areas being scorched by wildfires.

By Thursday, a corridor of heavier rain will shift east into eastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota. There is the potential for widespread 1- to 2-inch rain totals, with some locally higher amounts, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat covering Wednesday and Thursday.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the Jenkins Creek Fire.