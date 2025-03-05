The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms charge East after leaving deadly destruction in South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms charge toward major East Coast cities as millions brace for damaging winds, possible tornadoes

A powerful and damaging spring storm system is continuing to barrel toward the East Coast, where more than 64 million people from Florida to New York are on alert for severe weather on Wednesday.

The line of storms is expected to reintensify this afternoon with daytime heating, posing a significant risk of straight-line winds across the Carolinas. A strong tornado is also possible, the FOX Forecast Center noted.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly 10 million people in portions of eastern South Carolina, central and eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia in a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

A look at the severe storm threat in the East on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather outbreak across South kills 2 as tornadoes wreak havoc in multiple states

A sprawling severe weather outbreak rocked the South on Tuesday with ferocious wind gusts and even a few tornadoes , triggering more than 160 severe storm reports, including damaged buildings, toppled trees and hundreds of thousands of power outages.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced at least two people were killed during the outbreak. No specific details on those deaths have been made available.

Irving , Texas, was one of the places hit hard by the storms. An EF-1 tornado caused significant damage to multiple apartment buildings, leaving 350 people displaced, officials said.

By Tuesday night, the National Weather Service had issued more than 40 Tornado Warnings and 160 Severe Thunderstorm Warnings . During the height of the storms on Tuesday morning, over 400,000 customers lost power in Texas , while over 100,000 were left without power in Alabama on Tuesday evening.

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

Coast-to-coast storm brings blizzard conditions to Plains and Midwest, flood threat to East Coast

The same system that is driving severe weather threats is bringing near-blizzard conditions to the Plains and Midwest.

Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing Wednesday morning, primarily in central Iowa and southern Minnesota . Whiteout conditions could make travel impossible and life-threatening. As it nears major cities like Chicago and Milwaukee , the storm could potentially set a record for the lowest pressure ever recorded in March.

Much of the East can expect a washout on Wednesday as the storm's center moves into the Northeast . The FOX Forecast Center said it will likely arrive in two waves: one in the morning and a second, heavier round in the afternoon and evening. Some of this rain could fall in a short period, which has prompted a low-end flash flood threat along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Watch: Dust turns skies eerie red over Dallas as 60-mph winds blast metroplex

A ferocious dust storm turned skies an eerie dark orange Tuesday afternoon over the Dallas -Fort Worth Metroplex area.

Wind gusts as strong as 60 mph were recorded in the area as a massive storm swept across the southern Plains and South with strong winds and severe weather.

The video below, taken from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, shows the camera shaking in the 50-60 mph wind gust as dusty skies move over the airfield.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.