Tornado leaves path of destruction in Oklahoma amid widespread severe weather outbreak

ADA, Okla. – A tornado punctuated a severe thunderstorm that blew through Ada, Oklahoma early Tuesday morning as part of a sprawling severe weather outbreak that brought tornado and wind damage to multiple states.

The tornado caused significant damage to structures, powerlines, gas lines, and trees in the area. According to the National Weather Service, there is one reported injury, along with 24 families displaced from their homes.

The NWS in Norman has rated the tornado as an EF-1, with peak estimated winds ranging from 100 to 105 mph. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes and moved for 3.7 miles.

About 5,000 people lost power at the peak of the storm in Pontotoc County, where Ada is located.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK CHARGES ACROSS SOUTH SPAWNING TORNADOES, UNLEASHING DAMAGE IN MULTIPLE STATES

The Ada tornado developed on the west side of town near State Highway 1 and Barnes Avenue, then moved east-northeast through Ada. The tornado dissipated northeast of East Central University and the Arlington Center.

The area is under a wind advisory until the end of Tuesday night.