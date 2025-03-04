Severe storms blast Dallas-Fort Worth with hurricane-force wind gusts as power outages skyrocket in Texas

DALLAS – Power outages have skyrocketed and significant damage has been reported in several communities as severe weather raced across portions of Texas and Oklahoma early Tuesday morning.

Tens of millions of people from the Plains to the Southeast are bracing for what could be a significant severe weather outbreak, with forecasters warning of thunderstorms that will be capable of producing hurricane-force wind gusts, large hail and even tornadoes.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the active Tornado Watch.

(FOX Weather)



A Tornado Watch remains in effect for portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas until at least 11 a.m. CT.

However, the watch has been dropped for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as the storms have already moved through that region.

Forecasters said that while tornadoes are a concern, damaging winds of up to 75 mph are likely, as well as isolated hail up to the size of ping-pong balls.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Emergency response underway in Texas, Oklahoma communities

First responders have been racing to communities that were impacted by the severe weather overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Officials in Ada, Oklahoma, are urging residents to stay off the roads if possible as a large emergency response is underway in the city.

In a Facebook post, officials said that power lines and trees were everywhere, and gas leaks were reported.

Damage assessments are still underway, and officials said more information would be provided when it's available.

A video shared from the community of Canute, Oklahoma, provided a dramatic look at vivid lightning illuminating the sky as the severe weather approached the region late Monday night.

Similar scenes were reported in Texas. A video shared from Abilene also showed lightning shooting across the sky during the severe weather early Tuesday morning.

Damaging wind gusts have also been reported across the region.

Hillsboro, Texas, reported a 62-mph wind gust early Tuesday morning, while Dallas Fort Worth International Airport reported a 74-mph wind gust, which is as strong as a Category 1 hurricane.

There have also been numerous reports of tractor-trailers that were knocked over during the severe weather. According to a report from FOX 4 Dallas, a tractor-trailer was blown over on Interstate 35 in Glenn Heights near the Dallas-Ellis County line.

Another tractor-trailer was reportedly blown over on I-35 near Cross Timbers Road in Denton County.

The powerful winds were enough for emergency personnel to sound emergency outdoor sirens in Tarrant County, Texas.

A video shared from that community shows bright lightning illuminating the sky as heavy rain falls. The eerie sound of the warning siren can be heard in the distance as the dangerous storms approach.

Major damage was also reported in the community of Lewisville, Texas.

According to information provided by the Lewisville Office of Emergency Management, traffic in the area is extremely heavy due to impacts from the storm. Officials said the storms moved through around 5:30 a.m. local time, bringing down multiple power lines and trees, causing power outages across the city.

Power outages have been skyrocketing all morning, and at one point, more than 400,000 outages were reported in Texas. Oklahoma was reporting more than 30,000 outages, according to FindEnergy.com.

Severe weather outbreak possible across South on Tuesday

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



More than 50 million people from East Texas to the Southeast are at risk of severe weather on Tuesday.

However, on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale, the SPC placed more than 9 million people at a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather. This includes cities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport in Louisiana, Mobile in Alabama and Jackson in Mississippi.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

"Severe thunderstorms with a threat for tornadoes, damaging winds and isolated hail are possible today from eastern portions of the southern Plains into the lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast," the SPC said. "A couple strong tornadoes will be possible."