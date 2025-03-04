Tornado strikes Dallas suburb as severe weather outbreak sweeps South

IRVING, Texas – An EF-1 tornado struck the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas, on Tuesday morning as a line of severe weather swept through the South.

Maximum estimated winds of 110 mph blew through the Tree Country Apartments, where every apartment building experienced damage to their roofs.

The winds also caused roof damage to nearby buildings, such as the Irving Police Family Advocacy Center, which lost half of its roof and covering off of a second-story balcony.

About 350 people have been displaced as of Tuesday night, according to FOX 4 Dallas.

In addition to structural damage, the tornado brought down a number of trees, leading to power outages for more than 6,000 across the city.

"It’s a war zone," Mike Amir told FOX 4 Dallas.

No major injuries were reported.

The incident was part of an ongoing severe weather outbreak throughout the southern Plains and Southeast on Tuesday.