Severe storms shift to major East Coast cities Wednesday as 65 million threatened from Florida to New York

RALEIGH, N.C. – A powerful spring storm system is barreling toward the East Coast, placing over 65 million people from Florida to New York in the path of severe weather on Wednesday.

The system, which is unleashing damaging winds and tornadoes across the South on Tuesday, is poised to continue packing a punch as it tracks eastward.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

While the FOX Forecast Center anticipates a gradual decrease in severe weather overnight, strong winds and isolated tornadoes remain a concern, particularly along the Gulf Coast. However, this lull is expected to be short-lived.

Storms will congeal into a well-organized squall line heading toward the Eastern Seaboard by Wednesday morning.

The exclusive FOX Model shows the development of thunderstorms and heavy rain pushing across the East Coast on Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



The line of storms will then reintensify with daytime heating, posing a significant risk of straight-line winds across the Carolinas. A strong tornado is also possible, the FOX Forecast Center noted.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms for a critical zone encompassing parts of eastern South Carolina, eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

A look at the severe storm threat in the East on Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Specifically, cities like Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Chesapeake in Virginia and Raleigh and Durham in North Carolina are in heightened danger as the storm system charges through the region.

A powerful spring storm system is barreling toward the East Coast, placing over 65 million people from Florida to New York in the path of severe weather on Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Other areas at risk of strong to severe storms include parts of Florida and eastern Georgia, as well as from western New York into the mid-Atlantic states.