Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Severe storms shift to major East Coast cities Wednesday as 65 million threatened from Florida to New York

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms for a critical zone encompassing parts of eastern South Carolina, eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing scattered damaging-wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible Wednesday across parts of the eastern Carolinas into southeast Virginia. Other strong to severe storms may occur across parts of Florida and east Georgia, and also from the Allegheny Plateau into the mid-Atlantic.

Severe storms shift to major East Coast cities Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing scattered damaging-wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible Wednesday across parts of the eastern Carolinas into southeast Virginia. Other strong to severe storms may occur across parts of Florida and east Georgia, and also from the Allegheny Plateau into the mid-Atlantic.

RALEIGH, N.C. – A powerful spring storm system is barreling toward the East Coast, placing over 65 million people from Florida to New York in the path of severe weather on Wednesday. 

The system, which is unleashing damaging winds and tornadoes across the South on Tuesday, is poised to continue packing a punch as it tracks eastward.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Scott Hudek captured this footage Tuesday morning showing the huge gas sign lying at the entrance to a Raceway station in Irving, Texas.

Watch: Gas station sign toppled during tornado-warned storm in Irving, Texas

Scott Hudek captured this footage Tuesday morning showing the huge gas sign lying at the entrance to a Raceway station in Irving, Texas.

While the FOX Forecast Center anticipates a gradual decrease in severe weather overnight, strong winds and isolated tornadoes remain a concern, particularly along the Gulf Coast. However, this lull is expected to be short-lived.

Storms will congeal into a well-organized squall line heading toward the Eastern Seaboard by Wednesday morning. 

The exclusive FOX Model shows the development of thunderstorms and heavy rain pushing across the East Coast on Wednesday.
(FOX Weather)

 

The line of storms will then reintensify with daytime heating, posing a significant risk of straight-line winds across the Carolinas. A strong tornado is also possible, the FOX Forecast Center noted.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms for a critical zone encompassing parts of eastern South Carolina, eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

A look at the severe storm threat in the East on Wednesday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Specifically, cities like Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Chesapeake in Virginia and Raleigh and Durham in North Carolina are in heightened danger as the storm system charges through the region.

A powerful spring storm system is barreling toward the East Coast, placing over 65 million people from Florida to New York in the path of severe weather on Wednesday. 
(FOX Weather)

 

Other areas at risk of strong to severe storms include parts of Florida and eastern Georgia, as well as from western New York into the mid-Atlantic states.

Tags
Loading...