Coast-to-coast chaos of severe storms, flooding and blizzards to slam US this week. Here's what to expect

A powerful storm system is sweeping across the U.S., bringing a dangerous mix of severe weather, including tornadoes, flooding, heavy snow and high winds, impacting millions from the West Coast to the East Coast.

"Depending on where you live, it's kind of a mixed bag of hazards," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A look at the sprawling cross-country storm this week.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center has a breakdown of what you can expect in your region this week:

Severe weather outbreak likely across South

Two separate disturbances are rolling in from the Southwest and may fire up severe storms by late Monday, continuing into Wednesday. Tuesday's severe weather event looks to be the most substantial of the multiday threat, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The threats, including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, are expected to be concentrated in northern Louisiana and areas north of the Mississippi Delta, including northwestern Mississippi, eastern Arkansas and West Tennessee.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

The severe weather threat lingers in the South through Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Tuesday is Mardi Gras in New Orleans, and some parish officials have already canceled a few festivities due to the expected severe weather and high winds.

The storm will likely congeal into a well-organized squall line Tuesday night as it blasts into the Southeast, the FOX Forecast Center said. The line of storms may then reintensify with the heating of the day on Wednesday across the Eastern Seaboard from North Florida all the way into the mid-Atlantic.

Blizzard conditions, powerful winds expected over Rockies, then Plains

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a powerful storm that is set to develop over the Rockies late Monday before moving into the Plains on Tuesday. As it tracks toward the Great Lakes by Wednesday, major cities like Chicago and Milwaukee could potentially set a record for the lowest pressure ever observed in March.

A look at the winter weather alerts from the West to the Plains through Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The developing low-pressure system east of the Rockies is forecast to bring substantial moisture and lift, creating conditions ripe for heavy snowfall. Mountainous regions can expect significant snow accumulation starting Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday.

The Palmer Divide in Colorado and areas east of Denver are likely to see heavy snow and strong winds. Denver and nearby cities along the Front Range will get a mix of rain and snow, but warmer air will likely keep much of the precipitation as rain.

Strong winds in the Plains of up to 60 mph combined with heavy snow could create blizzard conditions from late Monday night into Tuesday, making travel very difficult or even impossible, especially around the Palmer Divide and areas along and south of Interstate 70 east of Denver, the FOX Forecast Center said.

With the powerful winds also comes the risk of widespread power outages.

Wind alerts are posted in the Plains through Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The storm will begin to impact the Plains and the Midwest from Tuesday through Wednesday, bringing strong winds, rain, snow and possibly a few thunderstorms. Some small hail and gusty winds are possible for the central Plains, but the strongest storms should stay to the south, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Winds are expected to be sustained at 30-40 mph, with gusts of 40-50 mph and possibly even exceeding 60 mph in some areas. High-wind alerts are in effect for all of eastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa, and they will continue to expand. The strong winds will eventually reach Chicago and Milwaukee.

A look at the wind forecast in Midwest on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



As temperatures drop Tuesday evening behind the storm, rain will transition to snow. The exact timing of this changeover is uncertain, and snowfall amounts could vary widely depending on how the storm evolves, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Most areas are expected to see 1-3 inches of snow, but some locations could receive higher amounts if heavier snow bands develop.

A look at the snowfall expected in the West through Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Despite the wet nature of the snow, strong winds could still cause blowing and drifting, leading to reduced visibility and possible blizzard conditions. Late Tuesday, Interstate 80 in Nebraska could be a treacherous drive from Lincoln to Omaha, and travel could be impossible.

Heavy rain, blustery winds to impact East

Much of the East can expect a washout on Wednesday as the storm's center moves into the Northeast. The system will bring periods of rain, gusty winds and the potential for thunderstorms as a cold front approaches.

The FOX Forecast Center said it will likely arrive in two waves: one in the morning and a second, heavier round in the afternoon and evening.

Rain is in the forecast in the East through Friday, March 7, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Areas of southern New Jersey, Delaware and eastern Maryland have the best chance of seeing enough instability for stronger thunderstorms. If storms develop, the strong winds aloft could mix down to the surface, bringing a risk of damaging wind gusts.

Outside of thunderstorms, winds will be gusty throughout the day, with sustained winds of 25-35 mph and gusts potentially exceeding 40-50 mph. The cold front will move through Wednesday evening, bringing an end to precipitation and ushering in drier air, the FOX Forecast Center noted. Winds are likely to continue to be gusty across the Northeast as post-frontal winds move in.

A look at the flash flood threat in the Northeast on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Rain amounts will not be considerably high, with 1-2 inches expected. Some of this rain could fall in a short period, which has prompted a low-end flash flood threat along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Extreme fire threat in Southwest

Dangerous fire conditions are forecast across parts of New Mexico, southeastern Colorado and western Texas. Strong winds and very dry air will combine to increase the risk of fast-spreading wildfires.

Winds will be sustained at 30-40 mph across a large area, with some places seeing even stronger gusts of 40-60 mph, the FOX Forecast Center said. At the same time, humidity levels will drop as low as 5-10%, making it easier for fires to start and spread quickly.

A look at Monday's fire weather outlook in the Southwest.

(FOX Weather)



Because of these conditions, the fire danger level has been raised to an extreme threat in areas like El Paso, Texas, and Roswell and Carlsbad, New Mexico.