Benjamin Moore warehouse in Texas badly damaged after storm rips through Lewisville

LEWISVILLE, Texas – A partial building collapse was reported at the Benjamin Moore Paint warehouse in Lewisville, Texas, off Highway 121, during severe storms that rolled through the area Tuesday morning.

The severe weather was part of a large storm system that is chugging across the eastern two-thirds of the country.

Some of the roof and walls of the warehouse were also missing. Pieces of yellow insulation were found as far away as the highway. Parts of the roof were seen strewn across the parking lot and on top of tractor-trailers.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

