Weather News
Benjamin Moore warehouse in Texas badly damaged after storm rips through Lewisville

Some of the roof and walls of the warehouse were also missing. Parts of the roof were seen strewn across the parking lot and on top of tractor-trailers.

LEWISVILLE, Texas – A partial building collapse was reported at the Benjamin Moore Paint warehouse in Lewisville, Texas, off Highway 121, during severe storms that rolled through the area Tuesday morning.

The severe weather was part of a large storm system that is chugging across the eastern two-thirds of the country.

Some of the roof and walls of the warehouse were also missing. Pieces of yellow insulation were found as far away as the highway. Parts of the roof were seen strewn across the parking lot and on top of tractor-trailers. 

SEVERE STORMS BLAST DALLAS-FORT WORTH WITH HURRICANE-FORCE WIND GUSTS AS POWER OUTAGES SKYROCKET IN TEXAS

New video in of an apparent roof collapse at the Benjamin Moore Paint warehouse in Lewisville, TX off Highway 121. Some of the walls of the warehouse were also missing, pieces of yellow insulation were found as far away as the highway. Parts of the roof were seen strewn across the packing lot on top of 18-wheel tractor trailers. No word on the extent of any injuries (Video Credit: KDFW).

There was no immediate word on injuries.

FOX Weather has reached out to the Lewisville Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

