Watch: Dust turns skies eerie red over Dallas as 60-mph winds blast metroplex

Wind gusts as strong as 60 mph have been recorded in the area as a massive storm sweeps across the southern Plains and South with strong winds and severe weather.

By Raymond Sanchez
Skies turn red over northern Dallas during massive dust storm

DALLAS – A ferocious dust storm turned skies an eerie dark orange Tuesday afternoon over the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area.

Wind gusts as strong as 60 mph have been recorded in the area as a massive storm sweeps across the southern Plains and South with strong winds and severe weather. The video below, taken from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, shows the camera shaking in the 50-60 mph wind gust as dusty skies move over the airfield. 

Dust obscures DFW airport as high winds tear across Texas

The airport reported a ground stop during the height of the storm and there would be some flight delays. The layer of dust passed about 45 minutes later and skies began to slowly return to more natural colors. 

A High Wind Warning has been issued through Tuesday night. 

    Skies turn an eerie red over the Dallas-Fort Worth area during a major dust storm on March 4, 2025.

    Skies turn an eerie red over the Dallas-Fort Worth area during a major dust storm on March 4, 2025.

    Dust storm over DFW Airport on March 4, 2025.

It was the second time the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area was blasted by severe winds Tuesday. DFW recorded a gust of 74 mph as severe storms moved through around 5:30 a.m.

Hillsboro, Texas reported a 62-mph wind gust early Tuesday morning.

There were numerous reports of tractor-trailers being knocked over during the severe weather. According to a report from FOX 4 Dallas, a tractor-trailer was blown over on Interstate 35 in Glenn Heights near the Dallas-Ellis County line.

Major damage was also reported in the community of Lewisville, Texas. Over 400,000 people lost power in Texas during the height of the storms. 

