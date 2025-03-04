Wildfire ignites near San Antonio as powerful winds tear across Texas

ELMENDORF, Texas – A grass fire ignited southeast of San Antonio on Tuesday, as high winds and dry air coursed through Texas.

Located in the San Antonio suburb of Elmendorf, the wildfire burned along Interstate 37, sending large plumes of smoke into the air.

Videos shot Tuesday showed how much smoke the grass fire emitted, as it burned near homes.

Nearby residents were evacuated Tuesday, as powerful winds in the area posed a high risk of the fire spreading.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of at least 50 mph at the San Antonio International Airport.

The agency noted that an extreme fire danger has been outlined for much of South-Central Texas. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect for the region, including San Antonio's home of Bexar County, until 9 p.m. local time.

Sustained westerly winds of 25-35 mph are forecast with gusts of 45-60 mph.

"Any fires that develop today will rapidly increase in size and intensity, will move quickly, and be very difficult to impossible control," the NWS said.

This is happening as the same powerful winds kicked up enough dust to make the skies over Dallas look more like Mars.