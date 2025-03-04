Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: South faces dangerous severe weather threat from coast-to-coast storm
Top weather news for Tuesday, March 4, 2025: A sprawling coast-to-coast storm brings a significant severe weather threat to the South, while Blizzard Warnings cover parts of five states.
Tornado Watch issued in Dallas as severe weather erupts across Plains, Deep South
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex until 11 a.m. CT as a significant severe weather threat unfolds. More than 57 million people are on alert from the Plains to the Southeast for thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts and strong tornadoes.
Nearly 9 million people are under a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather. This includes cities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport in Louisiana, Mobile in Alabama and Jackson in Mississippi.
Severe storms, flooding and blizzards slamming US amid coast-to-coast chaos this week
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a powerful storm that developed over the Rockies late Monday and moved into the Plains on Tuesday. As it tracks toward the Great Lakes by Wednesday, major cities like Chicago and Milwaukee could potentially set a record for the lowest pressure ever observed in March.
Parts of five states are under Blizzard Warnings Tuesday morning.
Much of the East can expect a washout on Wednesday as the storm's center moves into the Northeast. The system will bring periods of rain, gusty winds and the potential for thunderstorms as a cold front approaches.
Some Mardi Gras celebrations canceled in Louisiana due to severe weather threat as NOLA parades roll early
Mardi Gras festivities are underway in New Orleans early Tuesday morning despite a forecast of severe weather expected later in the day.
Officials have banned floats and marching bands due to concerns about strong winds. All parades are supposed to be off the street by 11:30 a.m. Police are warning that they may cancel the parades if conditions warrant.
New Orleans is also within that Level 3 out of 5 severe weather threat, which includes risks of damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes.
Watch: Flakes fall near fabulous Las Vegas
Winter isn’t over yet as a snowy scene played out Monday about 40 miles from the Las Vegas Strip.
While the desert climate of Las Vegas doesn't lead to snow, the mountains surrounding the city receive decent amounts of powder each year. This makes them a popular destination for skiers who visit Sin City.
