Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: South faces dangerous severe weather threat from coast-to-coast storm

Top weather news for Tuesday, March 4, 2025: A sprawling coast-to-coast storm brings a significant severe weather threat to the South, while Blizzard Warnings cover parts of five states.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: March 4, 2025

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tornado Watch issued in Dallas as severe weather erupts across Plains, Deep South

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex until 11 a.m. CT as a significant severe weather threat unfolds. More than 57 million people are on alert from the Plains to the Southeast for thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts and strong tornadoes.

Nearly 9 million people are under a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather. This includes cities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport in Louisiana, Mobile in Alabama and Jackson in Mississippi.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

Severe storms, flooding and blizzards slamming US amid coast-to-coast chaos this week

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a powerful storm that developed over the Rockies late Monday and moved into the Plains on Tuesday. As it tracks toward the Great Lakes by Wednesday, major cities like Chicago and Milwaukee could potentially set a record for the lowest pressure ever observed in March

Parts of five states are under Blizzard Warnings Tuesday morning.

Much of the East can expect a washout on Wednesday as the storm's center moves into the Northeast. The system will bring periods of rain, gusty winds and the potential for thunderstorms as a cold front approaches.

A look at the sprawling cross-country storm pushing across the U.S. on Tuesday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Some Mardi Gras celebrations canceled in Louisiana due to severe weather threat as NOLA parades roll early

Mardi Gras festivities are underway in New Orleans early Tuesday morning despite a forecast of severe weather expected later in the day. 

Officials have banned floats and marching bands due to concerns about strong winds. All parades are supposed to be off the street by 11:30 a.m. Police are warning that they may cancel the parades if conditions warrant.

New Orleans is also within that Level 3 out of 5 severe weather threat, which includes risks of damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes.

Mardi Gras celebrations ahead of severe weather

Take a trip through New Orleans as people throughout the city celebrate the festivities of Mardi Gras 2025!

Watch: Flakes fall near fabulous Las Vegas

Winter isn’t over yet as a snowy scene played out Monday about 40 miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

While the desert climate of Las Vegas doesn't lead to snow, the mountains surrounding the city receive decent amounts of powder each year. This makes them a popular destination for skiers who visit Sin City.

Located under an hour away from Las Vegas, Lee Canyon looks like a whole different world.

Located under an hour away from Las Vegas, Lee Canyon looks like a whole different world.

