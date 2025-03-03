Measles case in Pennsylvania leads to warning for JFK airport travelers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. – A reported measles case in eastern Pennsylvania has led to a traveler warning.

Travelers who visited John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and other locations in eastern Pennsylvania at the end of February should be on alert for symptoms of measles, after a child without the measles vaccine contracted the disease, according to officials in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

People who were at any of the below locations at the listed times may have been exposed, officials said:

February 25-26, 2025: China Airlines Airport Shuttle Bus, departing JFK Airport Terminal 4, arriving at North Philadelphia, Pho Ha Saigon, 757 Adams Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19120, from February 25 at 9:30 p.m. to February 26 at 3:15 a.m.

February 26, 2025: True North Pediatrics Associates of Plymouth, 3031 Walton Rd., #C101, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, 11:45. a.m. - 2:15 p.m.

February 26, 2025: CHOP King of Prussia Campus Emergency Department, 550 S. Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA 19406, 12:52 p.m. - 3:02 p.m.

Identified individuals are in the process of being contacted and notified of potential exposure to measles and assessed for vaccination status and risk for infection.

Health officials said the measles virus can remain in the air and on surfaces for up to 2 hours after an infected person leaves the area. If someone breathes in the contaminated air or touches an infected surface and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth, they can become infected.

Officials said more information about possible exposure during and after air travel will be given as soon as they are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.