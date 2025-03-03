Video: Snow falls near Las Vegas as cross-country storm chugs east

LEE CANYON, Nev. – Winter isn’t over yet as a snowy scene played out Monday about 40 miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

A powerful cross-country storm chugging into the central U.S. led to snowfall at Lee Canyon Ski Resort, in the higher elevations to the west of the Las Vegas Valley.

While the desert climate of Las Vegas doesn't lead to snow, the mountains surrounding the city receive decent amounts of powder each year. This makes them a popular destination for skiers who visit Sin City.

There is no sign of the winter weather slowing down as more snow is expected to fall this week and could be heavy at times.

Lee Canyon has reported 53 inches of snow so far this winter season.