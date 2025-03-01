Powerful wind storm may threaten March atmospheric pressure records in Midwest

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A powerful storm that is threatening a dangerous severe weather outbreak in the South Tuesday is expected to bring widespread impacts on its northern flank across the Midwest, with potentially damaging winds, soaking rain, and areas of snow. The expected low pressure area could even break some atmospheric pressure records.

The storm begins its trek across the nation Sunday when it rolls off the Pacific and spreads valley rain and mountain snow across California and into the Great Basin. Accumulation should be light with no flood concerns at this time. More than a foot of needed snow may fall high in the Sierra where the snowpack is sitting around 85% of average.

The storm gathers some strength on Monday as it drops mountain snow and valley rain across the Intermountain West. Salt Lake City, which is sitting more than 30 inches below average in terms of snow, will miss out once again as temperatures in the 40s lead to cold rain. Snow is expected in Flagstaff, Arizona -- the city currently with the largest snow deficit in the country at 56 inches below average, but only a few inches are expected at most.

30 MILLION BRACE FOR ‘SIGNIFICANT’ SEVERE WEATHER FROM TEXAS TO MISSISSIPPI TUESDAY

But it's as the storm emerges from the Rockies and heads into the Plains Tuesday that its impacts become more concerning. While the South deals with a potential "significant" severe weather outbreak with strong tornadoes and large hail among the primary threats, widespread damaging winds along with areas of snow and rain are likely to the north.

Multiple inches of snow are possible across Denver on Tuesday, though the snow forecast becomes more tricky east of Colorado due to a lack of notable cold air, the FOX Forecast Center said. But cities such as Omaha, Des Moines, Chicago, and Milwaukee should all be on alert for some snow as the potential is there.

However, impactful wind gusts across several states are more certain, with the storm center pressure expected to strengthen under 980 millibars. Such marks have the potential to set records for the lowest atmospheric pressures in March across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.

A storm of that strength will result in a large and powerful wind field that could bring 50+ mph gusts to nearly every state east of the Rockies later Tuesday and through Wednesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

High-profile vehicles will be at risk of tipping over, trees and power lines may be taken down and many thousands could lose power.

Across the Midwest and Northeast, the wind will combine with rain to produce nasty conditions on Wednesday. The heavy rain falling on a deep snowpack could lead to flooding issues across the Northeast as well.