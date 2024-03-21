The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Stormy weather to impact millions across US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, March 22, 2024, and National West Virginia Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Florida is anything but the Sunshine State this weekend

A storm system that dumped heavy rain on Texas on Thursday is doing the same thing across Florida on Friday. The heaviest rain is expected in South Florida, with flash flooding likely occurring in the Miami metro area and a severe weather threat across the Florida Keys.

The flash flood outlook for South Florida on Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Snowstorms to dump several inches of snow across northern tier

A storm that is zipping across the northern U.S. is forecast to dump several inches of snow across parts of the Midwest on Friday before moving into the Northeast this weekend. There won’t be much of a lull for the region, as another winter storm is hot on its heels. The second storm is expected to cover areas from Montana to Michigan with snow as it strengthens through the middle of next week.

The snowfall forecast for the northern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Heavy rain, snow expected from mid-Atlantic to Northeast

A storm moving up the East Coast will meet up with the week’s first snowstorm in the northern U.S. to bring heavy rain and snow from the mid-Atlantic to New England. Major cities in the Northeast, including New York, Philadelphia and Boston, are expecting rain beginning Saturday and ending Sunday morning.

The setup for a storm in the Northeast this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 18 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. We’ve put together a helpful guide that gives you everything you need to know about the April 8th event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

Watch this

More than 40 years ago, one of the deadliest avalanches in U.S. history happened. Hear from the lone survivor.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.