Washington state man admits to bald eagle 'killing spree,' selling body parts on black market

MISSOULA, Mont. – A Washington state man is set to be sentenced in July after he admitted to killing bald eagles on the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana, then selling their body parts and feathers on the black market across the U.S. and elsewhere, according to federal prosecutors.

Travis John Branson, 48, of Cusick, Washington, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy, two counts of unlawful trafficking of bald and golden eagles, and violation of the Lacey Act, according to information provided in a news release from U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

WATCH: BALD EAGLE MOM BRAVES POWERFUL ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO PROTECT HER EGGS FROM SNOW, WIND RAIN

According to court documents, the government said that from around January 2015 until the end of March 2021, Branson and others hunted and killed eagles on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Branson then sold the eagles on the black market across the U.S. and elsewhere, according to the news release.

In addition, officials said Branson traveled from Washington to the reservation, where he met a co-defendant, Simon Paul, and they would shoot, transport and ship bald and golden eagles for future black market sales. Officials said Paul remains a fugitive.

AMERICAN BALD EAGLE BUILDS NEW HOME AS NASA'S KENNEDY SPACE CENTER

The government also said that on March 1, 2021, a buyer asked Branson if he had any eagle feathers for sale, and Branson responded by sending two photos of golden eagle feathers.

That person then sent Branson $650, and the feathers were sent to and delivered to the buyer.

TRIO OF EGGS FROM BALD EAGLES FEATURED ON VIRAL WEB CAMERA NOW ‘UNLIKELY TO HATCH’

Then, on March 13, 2021, Branson shot and killed a golden eagle near Polson, Montana, prosecutors said. Law enforcement stopped Branson, and recovered the feet and feathers of the golden eagle from his car. The eagle’s body was later found in a field.

Police said they seized several phones from Branson, and a federal search warrant for the phones recovered several photos and text messages identifying the shooting, killing and selling of the eagles throughout the U.S.

According to federal officials, Branson knew that killing and selling the eagles was illegal and that he didn’t have a permit for any of those activities.

PHOTO CAPTURES MOMENT ‘NINJA PRAIRIE DOG’ LUNGED AT BALD EAGLE

Prosecutors said that during an exchange with a potential buyer, Branson said in text messages:

"I don’t get em for free though ..out hear [sic] committing felonies"

Branson also told another potential buyer that he would obtain other eagle tails by "[g]oing on a killing spree."

Officials said Branson acknowledged that international shipping was illegal after sending the message "International is still illegal ..I just get em for 99 cents ..price of a bullet..lol."

Branson now faces more than five years in prison and potential fines totaling over $250,000 at his sentencing.