Minneapolis, Milwaukee to get blasted by snow from fast-moving winter storm zipping across northern US

MINNEAPOLIS – Winter is making a strong return across the northern U.S. as a fast-moving storm zips across the region, spreading a swath of snow from the Dakotas and Upper Midwest on Thursday to the Great Lakes on Friday and finally into the Northeast by Friday night.

This graphic shows the movement of a fast-moving winter storm across the northern tier through Friday, March 22, 2024.

The winter weather threat comes after the storm first impacted parts of the West and northern Rockies Wednesday, including Glasgow in Montana, which set a daily snowfall record after picking up 2.8 inches.

"If you look in through the northern Rockies, that is where you were able to squeeze out some pretty decent totals," FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres said. "There were some avalanche concerns just a day ago. But noticing as we continue to head in through Friday, the snow continues to fall down. It continues to track to the east, and you could get some ribbons of very heavy snow in spots that didn’t see good snow this winter."

The FOX Forecast Center said snow will be on the lighter side for most of the day on Thursday, but it’s expected to pick up in intensity during the afternoon hours, with snowfall rates of up to an inch per hour in some of the heavier snow bands that set up.

The snow will be fast-moving, however, which should keep the accumulations manageable despite the intensity at which it could fall at times.

"I’m sure they always know how to drive in winter weather," Torres said. "But they haven’t had a lot of practice this winter season. And sometimes that first one can be jarring."

The snow is expected to quickly move into Minnesota and Wisconsin by Thursday night, with Minneapolis seeing its heaviest snowfall in about a month.

This graphic shows forecast snow totals in the Twin Cities through Friday, March 22, 2024.

The forecast snow totals won’t be too high, but the precipitation could still lead to some travel issues on roads and highways in the region, like Interstate 35 and Interstate 94.

Cities like St. Cloud are expected to pick up between 5 and 8 inches of snow, while Minneapolis and surrounding communities like Stillwater, Cambridge and New Prague could receive 3-5 inches of snowfall.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the Milwaukee area through Friday, March 22, 2024.

Higher snow totals are forecast farther to the east in Wisconsin, with several cities in central and eastern parts of the state expected to pick up 5-8 inches, including Milwaukee, Madison, Oconomowoc and Port Washington.

This graphic shows forecast snow totals across the northern tier through Friday, March 22, 2024.

Snow totals across the northern tier from the West through the northern Plains and into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes will generally be in the 3- to 5-inch range, especially in southeastern North Dakota, central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

But there is a swath of higher totals between 5 and 8 inches in southeastern Wisconsin and central Michigan that could slow drive times Friday.

"Tomorrow morning’s commute is going to be just bad," FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen said. "And you’re talking Minneapolis right down that stretch into Milwaukee and even into Green Bay."

This graphic shows winter weather alerts in effect across the northern tier.

Winter weather alerts have now been issued across the northern tier because of the storm due to heavy snow and the expected treacherous travel, including a Winter Storm Warning for portions of Montana.

But they aren’t all for the current storm, as another winter storm is expected to cross the region next week.

Winter Storm Watches stretch across northern Montana, but those are in place ahead of the more potent storm system over the weekend and into the first part of next week.

The Winter Weather Advisories, however, that are in place from the Dakotas to Wisconsin and northern Illinois are for this current fast-moving storm system.

Those Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for cities such as Bismarck and Fargo in North Dakota, Minneapolis, Mason City in Iowa, Milwaukee and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This graphic shows Winter Storm Watches in effect in the Northeast.

After the storm cuts across the northern tier, it will enter the Northeast by Friday night.

And it’s going to be a mess.

A Winter Storm Watch is already in effect across portions of the interior Northeast and northern New England in advance of heavy snow from a combination of two systems – this one moving across the northern tier and a second system moving up the East Coast that will also bring heavy rain to southern New England and along the Interstate 95 corridor.

The FOX Forecast Center said the snow will overspread the region from west to east and quickly accumulate starting Friday night. Areas of heavy snow will continue on Saturday before winding down Saturday night.