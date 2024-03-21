Rounds of showers and thunderstorms to impact Florida through Saturday

MIAMI – A developing storm system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to produce heavy rainfall across the Sunshine State over the next 48 hours, which could lead to localized flooding, especially in communities south of Interstate 4.

The FOX Forecast Center has been tracking the system’s development since over the Lone Star State, where heavy rainfall was reported Thursday in Houston and along the Gulf Coast.

The combination of an active subtropical jet and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is expected to lead to several rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the Peninsula.

A widespread severe weather outbreak is not anticipated; however, waterspouts and tornadoes will be possible across the Keys and the Everglades on Friday.

The outlook for the storm through Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



NEW TO FLORIDA? HERE’S WHEN THE SUNSHINE STATE’S RAINY SEASON GETS UNDERWAY

While most of the state has been dry over the past week, showers and thunderstorms may lead to flash flooding, especially in locations with poor drainage.

Computer models show by the time the rain ends on Saturday, the Interstate 10 corridor from Pensacola to Jacksonville could pick up about an inch of rainfall, while more significant accumulations are expected in South Florida.

Cities such as Miami, Key West and Naples are in the 3-6-inch zone, which has prompted the issuance of a Flood Watch through Saturday evening.

"There is a lot of rain from Friday into the very early part of the weekend … From I-4 points southward, 2 to 3 inches plus," said FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver. "So, this is going to be a hugely impactful system, and then there is more of it as it heads off to the north. Once the low crosses the Florida Peninsula, it takes on a whole new life."

The rainfall forecast for the Gulf Coast.

(FOX Weather)



Stormy weather patterns in the Sunshine State during the winter and early spring are common during El Niño events, which continues over the Central and Eastern Pacific.

According to the latest drought monitor, none of the state’s 67 counties are experiencing drought conditions.

WHAT ARE EL NIÑO AND LA NIÑA CLIMATE PATTERNS?

Florida not the only impacted region

Moisture from the storm system is expected to ride up the Interstate 95 corridor, leading to a Saturday washout for the major cities in the Northeast.

The combination of onshore flow and heavy rainfall will also likely lead to drainage issues for coastal communities.

Cities such as Washington, New York and Boston could all pick up between 1 and 3 inches with locally heavier amounts.

Fortunately, the system is expected to be a fast mover, leaving behind mostly sunny conditions for Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be below normal.