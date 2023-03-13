The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Nor’easter unleashes fury on Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Nor’easter to peak Tuesday with heavy snow across Northeast

A powerful nor’easter spinning off the Eastern Seaboard is bringing heavy snow and rain across the Northeast, with the worst of the weather expected Tuesday. Winter storm alerts are up for New England and interior portions of the Northeast, where more than a foot of snow is possible. High elevations could see more than 2 feet. Closer to the coast, lower snow totals are expected because of mixing with rain.

Winter weather alerts issued in the Northeast as of March 14, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

New atmospheric river continues weather woes in California

Atmospheric rivers have been pummeling California for much of the winter, and that continues as winter enters its last week. There is an extreme risk of flooding for parts of the Golden State, with the coast and high elevations facing the most significant threat Tuesday. Flood alerts are up for nearly half of California through Wednesday night. All this rain and additional snow are raising concerns about "roofalanches," as well.

The flood outlook for March 14, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Today’s tidbit

With relentless atmospheric rivers, San Francisco has received more rain than Seattle from Oct. 1 to March 13 (26.54 inches vs. 22.32 inches) — only the seventh time that’s happened since 1946. And even downtown Los Angeles is only a little more than an inch behind Seattle with a chance to catch up to the Emerald City this week.

Bonus reads

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.