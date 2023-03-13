Why are power outages more likely with this week’s nor’easter?

A nor’easter is coming this week and bringing multiple hazards, such as heavy rain, snow, coastal flooding and strong gusty winds, that may lead to power outages in the Northeast.

While power outages are a staple of these New England storms, this storm in particular has greater potential to leave thousands in the dark.

NASTY NOR'EASTER TO SLAM NORTHEAST WITH HEAVY SNOW, HIGH WINDS

Why power outages are more likely with this nor'easter

Among the many impacts brought by this week's storm, the snow and wind will add stress to already-stressed tree branches and power lines.

"The snow will be wet and heavy due to temps near or above freezing, allowing it to easily stick to tree branches and power lines," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Brian Donegan.

Tornado threat Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



He noted that the wetter snow will add increased weight to the branches and power lines, as it keeps piling up throughout the duration of the winter storm.

In addition to the snow, Donegan said that 40-plus mph wind gusts – which will gust up to 50-60 mph in coastal regions – will add even more stress to the vulnerable tree branches and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected in parts of Upstate New York, western Massachusetts plus Cape Cod and the islands, southern New Hampshire and Vermont and coastal Maine. Some power outages are also likely in the Boston and Providence areas.

POWER SAFETY: HOW TO STAY SAFE IF YOU'RE AFFECTED BY CRIPPLING POWER OUTAGES AFTER AN ICE STORM

How much snow will fall across the Northeast

Tornado threat Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The coming nor’easter is placing about 25 million Americans under winter storm alerts, including over 11 million under Winter Storm Warnings, starting Monday night and lasting through Wednesday.

The storm is currently developing off the mid-Atlantic coast and will undergo a period of rapid strengthening over the next 18 to 24 hours at it moves up the East Coast, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Winter Storm Warnings are currently in effect for parts of Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

New York City may see 1 to 3 inches of snow while areas such as Boston, Binghamton, New York, and Portland, Maine, may see 5 to 8 inches of snow.

The heaviest, most disruptive snow will fall across the interior of the Northeast, according to the FOX Forecast Center. Higher elevations from the Catskills to the Berkshires may see between 1 and 3 feet of snow.