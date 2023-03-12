The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Nasty nor'easter to slam Northeast with heavy snow, high winds

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, March 13, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Millions to be impacted by multiday nor'easter this week

Millions of people in the Northeast are bracing for a powerful, multiday nor’easter that’s expected to bring heavy, wet snow and high winds that could lead to power outages across the region during the first half of the workweek.

It’s been a relatively quiet winter, with major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor generally missing out on major winter storms. That could change depending on where this nor'easter tracks.

Snow totals will vary greatly, with lower amounts expected to fall closer to the coast while some areas in upstate New York and New England could pick up more than a foot of snow. Some areas may even see 2 feet or more by the time the storm moves out of the area by midweek.

High winds, coastal flooding and widespread power outages are also a concern as the nor'easter spins off to the northeast.

Things to know

California braces for another atmospheric river storm

California has been trying to pick up the pieces after days of heavy rain and melting snow triggered Flash Flood Emergencies and killed at least two people last week.

Now, the Golden State is preparing for another onslaught of torrential rain and flooding from a second atmospheric river storm.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has already warned of a moderate risk for excessive rainfall and has highlighted areas from around San Francisco to Sacramento and points northward for seeing the highest risk of flooding on Monday.

On Tuesday, the greatest flood threat will sink south and include much of Central California.

In zones where flash flooding is considered "very likely," there is at least a 40% chance that precipitation could become problematic within 25 miles of a given point.

Tracking red tide

It’s that time of year again – spring break. People from across the country will be flocking to Florida this week for some fun in the sun and in the sand.

But beachgoers beware – red tide is a problem.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been tracking a massive harmful algae bloom known as red tide that has been intensifying off the Florida coast leading to fish kills and respiratory irritation.

According to the current sampling over the past week, the red tide organism, Karenia breves, was detected in 157 samples along Florida’s Gulf Coast, according to the FWC.

While northwestern Florida and the state's east coast have so far been largely unaffected by red tide, it's a different story along the southwestern coast of the Sunshine State.

Bonus reads

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.