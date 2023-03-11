Search
Extreme Weather
Deadly California atmospheric river causes evacuations as flooding wreaks havoc on state

The multi-threat atmospheric river brought considerable flooding, mud and landslides, gusty winds, and significant snow to the Golden State on Friday.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
At least two people are dead from the strong atmospheric river that has blasted California with torrential downpours and hazardous weather.

The multi-threat atmospheric river brought considerable flooding, mud and landslides, gusty winds, and significant snow to the Golden State on Friday.

A large part of the state is under a Flash Flood Watch with another atmospheric river on the way. At least 34 counties were under a State of Emergency Friday as a dire Flash Flood Emergency was issued in the central California towns of Springville and Porterville. Spotters reported up to 3 inches of rain amid rapid snow melt.

WHY RARE ‘HIGH RISK’ FLOOD DAYS NEED TO BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY

Drone video captured a river flooding homes in Tulare County, which led to evacuations. Live Storms Media storm tracker Brandon Clement filmed dozens of homes being inundated by floodwaters, which even ripped one home off its foundation.

WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER?

Authorities issued evacuation orders for parts of Kern County, California, on Friday due to flash flooding. This included Bakersfield in the Central Valley area of the state.

Listen to the power of this flooding in footage filmed by Matt Volpert as raging floodwaters envelope buildings in Kernville.

RIDICULOUS PHOTOS SHOW AFTERMATH OF 12 FEET OF SNOW IN CALIFORNIA'S SIERRA NEVADA

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park posted video Friday showing flooded fields lapping up against roads in Three Rivers, California. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office also issued evacuation orders for Three Rivers, urging locals to avoid traveling through flooded roadways.

Snow, snow and more snow

New snowfall totals in the highest elevations reached 42 inches Friday northeast of Weaverville, California. As for wind, some gusts were topping more than 60 mph.

The National Weather Service said several of Sierra Nevada's highest passes, including Carson, Sonora and Tiaoga, could see over 100 inches of new snow by the end of the weekend.

‘QUITE CATASTROPHIC’: CALIFORNIA MOUNTAIN RESIDENTS PLEAD FOR MORE HELP AS FEET OF SNOW REMAIN

In the video above, a reserve deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office had to climb out his window to go to work due to snow totals.

More than 8 feet of snow in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains stranded many residents for days as crews worked to clear the snow from roads and driveways.

Next atmospheric river set to slam California on Tuesday

While the heaviest rain fell Friday, rain and mountain snow will linger into Sunday, said the FOX Forecast Center which is already tracking the next atmospheric river to slam the state.

The current storm fades into early Saturday, but more storms loom for Sunday and then possibly again by Tuesday. Once again, dangerous flooding is likely, along with gusty winds and heavy snow. 

Another 3 to 5 feet of snow could fall in the Sierra, with 1 to 3 inches of rain in the lowlands.

Details will continue to be refined over the coming days. Stay with FOX Weather for the latest.

