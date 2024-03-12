The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter storm, severe weather, wildfire potential all being tracked

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, March 13, 2024, and National Good Samaritan Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Denver under Winter Storm Warning as Mile High City braces for foot of snow

A powerful storm moving across the country this week is bringing a variety of dangerous weather to much of the country. First up is a snowstorm in the Rocky Mountains. A Winter Storm Warning covers the Denver and Boulder areas in Colorado, where as much as a foot of snow is possible. Winter weather alerts also stretch into Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Winter weather alerts cover much of the Rockies.

(FOX Weather)



‘Wildfire outbreak’ possible in fire-ravaged southern Plains

A serious situation is shaping up in the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma, where conditions appear ripe for what the Storm Prediction Center described as a possible "wildfire outbreak." Fire Weather Warnings have been issued for parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

The fire weather outlook for Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Storms could produce tornadoes, damaging wind, large hail in central US

The risk of severe weather is increasing for the central U.S. on Wednesday and Thursday, where storms could produce tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail. Wednesday’s strongest storms are expected in parts of Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The area of the worst storms expands Thursday to cover parts of eight states from Iowa, Illinois and Indiana southwestward to Texas and Louisiana.

The severe weather outlook for the central U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Damaging winds forecast in California

Behind the storm that’s wreaking havoc in much of the country are winds in California that forecasters warn could rival the strength of a hurricane. Wind alerts cover much of the state, including areas surrounding Los Angeles. This includes places such as Anaheim, Burbank and San Bernardino.

Wind alerts are in effect across much of Southern California.

(FOX Weather)



Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 26 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. Experts say Airbnbs along the path of totality are going fast. Arkansas, Ohio and Vermont are just some of the places where listings are being snatched up. Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

