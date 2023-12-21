Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Good Samaritan rescues people trapped by rising floodwater in Southern California

Video shows the driver of a truck coming to the aid of another driver when they became stranded by floodwater in Santa Barbara. A Flash Flood Warning was in place for Santa Barbara when the rescue took place.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
SANTA BARBARA, Ca. – A good Samaritan driver rescued two people Thursday during a flash flooding event in Southern California, pulling a man and a child from a car before it floated away.

Heavy rain continues to cause dangerous driving conditions as rainfall rates of more than an inch per hour have inundated cities with significant flooding, including the Los Angeles area and Santa Barbara

The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles and San Diego. A Flash Flood Warning was in place for Santa Barbara when the rescue occurred. Heavy rain is expected through Friday morning for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. 

Video taken by Live Storm Media's Brandon Clement shows the driver of a truck coming to the aid of another driver when they became stranded by floodwater.  A man and a child were pulled from the BMW sedan into a truck. Moments later, waves created by a bus and another truck pushed the BMW further into the floodwater. 

A Good Samaritan pulls a driver and child passenger from a BMW trapped in floodwaters on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 in Santa Barbara. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/LSM)

EXPLAINING FLOOD ALERTS ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

It is never safe to drive through floodwaters. Just 6 inches of fast-moving floodwater can knock over an adult, and a foot of rushing water can carry away most cars, according to the NWS. 

Despite the well-known warning of "turn around, don't drown," almost half of all flash-flood deaths happen in vehicles, according to FEMA.

Caltrans officials said flooding on northbound U.S. Highway 101 prompted a closure on Thursday morning to allow crews to clear drains in the area. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

On a side street of Highway 101, drivers continued to travel through flooded roads on Thursday. FOX Weather Correspondent Max Gorden saw several vehicles become victims to the high water and stall out, requiring a tow. The Santa Barbara Fire Department responded after flooding claimed two cars. 

The FOX Forecast Center said an additional 1-5 inches of rain is possible through Friday, with up to 5 inches for mountains and foothill areas. 

