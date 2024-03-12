New Mexico man dies from bubonic plague, marking state's first death from disease since 2020

SANTA FE, N.M. – A New Mexico man has died from the bubonic plague after being hospitalized for the disease, state health officials confirmed last week.

It is the initial human case of the plague in New Mexico since 2021 and the first fatality since 2020, the New Mexico Department of Health said.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the Lincoln County man who succumbed to plague," State Public Health Veterinarian Erin Phipps said. "This tragic incident serves as a clear reminder of the threat posed by this ancient disease and emphasizes the need for heightened community awareness and proactive measures to prevent its spread."

Plague, a deadly disease that affects humans and other mammals, is caused by Yersinia pestis, a gram-negative bacterium typically found in small mammals and their fleas.

If dogs and cats are allowed to roam and hunt, they can bring infected fleas from dead rodents back into the home, which in turn can put household members at risk.

In 2021, a Torrance County resident was the state's most recent human plague case. The previous year saw four human plague cases: one in Santa Fe County, two in Torrance County and one fatality in Rio Arriba County.

State health officials are now contacting area residents in Lincoln County and conducting an environmental assessment in the community to identify any ongoing risks.

Symptoms of plague

Plague can cause fever, chills, headache and weakness. Painful swelling of lymph nodes in humans, cats and dogs may also occur.

To prevent the spread of plague, health officials said you should avoid contact with sick or dead rodents and rabbits and keep areas near your home clean.

You should also use safe flea control products for your pets and take them to the vet if they are sick.