Signs of spring spotted in New York as cherry trees bloom

NEW YORK – We still have a week until the official start of spring, but don't tell the cherry blossoms in Central Park that. The blooms have announced in brilliant pinks and delicate whites that their winter slumber is over.

A recent visitor to the Bridal Path in New York City's largest park reveled in the color over the weekend in a video shared with FOX Weather.

Early blooming Okame trees

The appearance of the early bloomers is right on time compared to last year, according to the Central Park Conservancy's botanist. The Okame cherry blossoms were first spotted in the first week of March last year. They tend to peak earlier than other cherry species.

According to the conservancy, full bloom is typically within a week after the first buds blossom. Beauty is fleeting, though, as full bloom usually only lasts a week to 10 days before the petals become a colorful makeshift snow that coats the ground.

Kwanzan trees are late bloomers

The Okame cherry neighbors, the Kwanzan cherry trees, west of the reservoir, have not bloomed yet. They are worth the effort to find, according to the conservancy.

"Their vibrant, double-petaled pink blooms will give you a jolt of energy when they put on their spring-time show," the park's Map of the Cherry Blossoms advised.

You have a bit more time before the Kwanzans, one of the two main species in the park, announce themselves. They usually bloom in early May. Although last year, the conservancy saw the first blooms in the first week of April.

The interactive map explains where and which cherry blossoms are at pre-peak, in bloom, at peak and post-peak.

Higan trees blooming now

The Higan cherry trees are also currently in bloom on the Great Lawn. You may recognize the slightly transparent white-to-pink petals cascading down graceful branches. These trees are right on time. They typically bloom from late fall to early spring and sometimes twice in one season, according to the conservancy.

"The Autumnalis Higan cherry varietal was actually cultivated to promote this characteristic, so it’s not atypical for this particular species to add some color to the winter months," stated the conservancy.

Early bird Yoshino trees

The Yoshino blooms are making an early showing on Pilgrim Hill. Last year they were spotted in the first week of April. The conservancy said to expect to see the first buds ahead of the other cherry trees.

Along with Okames, the Yoshino are the most common in the park. Japan gave the first trees to the U.S. as a gift in 1912.

The blossoms are still pre-peak on the famed Cherry Hill in Central Park.

They are easily identifiable by their slight almond scent.

There may be a few more petals on the ground than on the trees this week after tropical-storm-force winds battered the delicate flowers.