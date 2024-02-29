Cherry blossom peak bloom dates announced in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The peak bloom dates for the iconic cherry blossoms in the nation’s capital will be several days earlier than the average peak bloom date, the National Park Service predicted on Thursday.

The NPS defines the peak bloom date as the day when 70% of the Yoshino Cherry trees, one of about a dozen varieties of cherry trees along the National Mall, have blossomed.

This year, the peak bloom of the cherry blossoms will likely fall between March 23 and 26, the National Mall NPS said.

"One of #WashingtonDC's most anticipated events, the gorgeous blossoming trees produce a short-lived scene of splendor," the NPS tweeted.

The projected dates are around a week earlier than the historical average peak bloom date, which National Mall spokesperson Mike Litterst said is about April 3. He noted that this is due to the recent weather conditions.

"We're coming off what has been the warmest January on record in Washington," Litterst said, adding that February is one of the top ten warmest Februaries on record. "So, a much warmer than average winter so far."

He noted that heat is what drives flowering trees to blossom from dormancy. So, it is because of the recent warmth that the peak bloom dates for the cherry blossoms are earlier than average.

Blooms on the Yoshino cherry trees usually last for several days, according to the NPS. Much like the peak bloom dates, how long the blooms last depends on the weather.

For example, a rainy, windy day can destroy the blooms, while cool, calm weather can make the blooms last longer. Plus, a late frost can prevent the blooms from happening at all.