Cherry blossom peak bloom dates announced in Washington, DC

The projected dates are around a week earlier than the historical average peak bloom date in April.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The peak bloom dates for the iconic cherry blossoms in the nation’s capital will be several days earlier than the average peak bloom date, the National Park Service predicted on Thursday.

The NPS defines the peak bloom date as the day when 70% of the Yoshino Cherry trees, one of about a dozen varieties of cherry trees along the National Mall, have blossomed.

This year, the peak bloom of the cherry blossoms will likely fall between March 23 and 26, the National Mall NPS said.

  With the Washington Monument in the background, cherry trees bloom around the Tidal Basin.
    With the Washington Monument in the background, cherry trees bloom around the Tidal Basin. (Doug Van Sant / National Cherry Blossom Festival)

  Cherry blossoms hang over the Tidal Basin.
    Cherry blossoms hang over the Tidal Basin. (Steve Piacente / National Cherry Blossom Festival)

  Sunrise kisses cherry blossoms, with the Jefferson Memorial in the background.
    Sunrise kisses cherry blossoms, with the Jefferson Memorial in the background. (Steve Piacente / National Cherry Blossom Festival)

  The silhouette of Thomas Jefferson's statue peeks through the Jefferson Memorial, looking out at clouds of cherry blossoms.
    The silhouette of Thomas Jefferson's statue peeks through the Jefferson Memorial, looking out at clouds of cherry blossoms. (National Cherry Blossom Festival)

  Cherry trees blossom around the Tidal Basin near the Jefferson Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC, April 11, 2015.
    Cherry trees blossom around the Tidal Basin near the Jefferson Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC, April 11, 2015.  (SAUL LOEB / AFP)

"One of #WashingtonDC's most anticipated events, the gorgeous blossoming trees produce a short-lived scene of splendor," the NPS tweeted.

The projected dates are around a week earlier than the historical average peak bloom date, which National Mall spokesperson Mike Litterst said is about April 3. He noted that this is due to the recent weather conditions.

HOW DC'S CHERRY BLOSSOMS ARE A LIVING VALENTINE FROM JAPAN

"We're coming off what has been the warmest January on record in Washington," Litterst said, adding that February is one of the top ten warmest Februaries on record. "So, a much warmer than average winter so far."

Graph showing dates of peak bloom of DC's cherry trees historically

(Environmental Protection Agency / FOX Weather)

He noted that heat is what drives flowering trees to blossom from dormancy. So, it is because of the recent warmth that the peak bloom dates for the cherry blossoms are earlier than average.

Blooms on the Yoshino cherry trees usually last for several days, according to the NPS. Much like the peak bloom dates, how long the blooms last depends on the weather.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

For example, a rainy, windy day can destroy the blooms, while cool, calm weather can make the blooms last longer. Plus, a late frost can prevent the blooms from happening at all.

