Portions of Northeast blasted by significant snow, high winds through start of new workweek

NEW YORK – Winter weather alerts have been posted across interior portions of the Northeast and northern New England as a powerful storm system sweeps through, bringing significant snow and strong wind gusts, prompting forecasters to issue wind alerts from the U.S.-Canada border to the mid-Atlantic along the Interstate 95 corridor, including cities such as Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington.

A three-hour radar loop showing where snow (blue) and rain (green) are ongoing. Snow Squall Warnings are indicated in purple.

(FOX Weather)



This is the third storm system in a week to impact millions of people across the region, but unlike the previous two, there is enough cold air in place that has allowed for snow to break out.

And some significant snowfall totals higher than 6 inches are likely in the higher elevations.

Winter weather alerts stretch from Great Lakes to New England

This graphic shows winter weather alerts in effect through the start of the new workweek.

(FOX Weather)



Winter weather alerts have been across the region and stretch from Ohio to northern New England.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for cities such as Cleveland, Watertown in New York and Montpelier in Vermont.

Winter Weather Advisories have also been issued, and those are in effect for cities like Syracuse in New York and Burlington and Rutland in Vermont.

This graphic shows forecast snow totals in the Northeast through Monday, March 11, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Lower elevations across the region won't see significant snowfall totals. However, the higher elevations could pick up a half-foot or more as the storm system continues to make its way through the area.

The Green Mountains in Vermont could see snow totals of 5-8 inches, with some locally higher amounts up to a foot or more.

The Adirondacks in upstate New York will also see high snow totals from the system, with snow totals up to a foot possible, with locally higher amounts.

And while lower elevations won't see as high of snowfall totals, snow that does fall could make for some hazardous driving conditions due to lake-effect snow and snow squalls.

On Sunday morning, the National Weather Service office in State College, Pennsylvania, issued a Snow Squall Warning for the Clearfield area due to heavy snow and threats of a flash freeze. The NWS said the bursts of heavy snow and strong winds had reduced visibility to less than a quarter-mile, making for dangerous travel conditions on Interstate 80 in the area.

Millions under wind alerts, including NYC, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington

This graphic shows wind alerts in the Northeast through Monday, March 11, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Wind alerts have been posted across the Northeast due to the storm system spinning across the region on Sunday.

Most cities in the area have been placed under a Wind Advisory, including Boston, Providence in Rhode Island, Hartford in Connecticut, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The NWS in New York said winds of 20-30 mph are likely with gusts of up to 50 mph across northeastern Pennsylvania and Central New York.

This graphic shows forecast wind gusts.

(FOX Weather)



Gusts are expected to be a bit higher across portions of southern Connecticut, northeastern New Jersey and southeastern New York. And as a result, the NWS issued High Wind Watches in those areas.

Coastal areas of Maine could see winds gusting to as high as 60 mph, and the NWS offices in both Gray and Caribou posted High Wind Warnings for that area, including Bar Harbor and Portland.