Dallas faces potential midweek mess with severe weather possibly impacting late-week plans in South

DALLAS – The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the possibility of yet another severe weather risk that will threaten millions of people across portions of Texas and Oklahoma, including Dallas, toward the middle and end of the upcoming workweek.

Forecasters said the same system that could bring winter weather to parts of the Rockies this week will also have a severe weather side to it, which could bring strong to severe thunderstorms to the southern Plains and maybe even the Midwest starting in the middle of the week.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the severe weather potential on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said the threats on Wednesday are still uncertain, but computer forecast models show more of an agreement regarding severe weather by Thursday and possibly lasting into Friday farther east into the Southeast.

As of Sunday, severe storms are expected to erupt Thursday across portions of Texas and Oklahoma, as well as farther to the east in the Ark-La-Tex region.

ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH STORM ANXIETY WHEN SEVERE WEATHER THREATENS

This graphic shows potential forecast rain totals on Thursday and Friday.

(FOX Weather)



The ingredients look like they’ll come together for thunderstorms to produce large hail, damaging wind gusts and possible tornadoes.

Changes are expected with the forecast as the potential severe weather event is still days away, so be sure to download the free FOX Weather app and enable notifications to be alerted to major updates to the forecast in the coming days.