Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Dangerous heat dome scorches millions from Midwest to Northeast

Dangerous heat dome scorches millions from Midwest to Northeast as roads buckle, travel impacted

A massive heat dome fueling the first major heat wave of the summer brought record-breaking temperatures to cities across the Northeast on Monday, and the life-threatening conditions will continue on Tuesday as millions of people from the Midwest to New England fight to stay cool.

More than 228 million people across the eastern half of the U.S. will experience temperatures higher than 90 degrees on Tuesday, with many locations even approaching or rising above 100 degrees.

This graphic shows potenrial records in jeopardy on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Atlantic Invest 90L running out of time to develop as next Pacific threat looms near Central America

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor a tropical disturbance in the central subtropical Atlantic. The NHC designated this system as Invest 90L .

While Invest 90L currently has a medium chance of development, this potential continues to decrease as it moves into a more hostile environment. This is officially the first invest of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

The outlook for Invest 90L in the central subtropical Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC is also monitoring a broad area of thunderstorms several hundred miles off the coast of Central America for tropical development this week. These storms are expected to consolidate into an area of low pressure within the next two days.

This system has a high likelihood of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next week. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Flossie.

This graphic shows an area to watch in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Flash flooding in New Mexico prompts rescues as water rushes down wildfire burn scars

A southern New Mexico town devastated by wildfires and subsequent flash floods last year was hit hard again Monday.

Monsoon moisture led to storms that dumped heavy rain on burn scars left by the fires that ravaged Ruidoso last June . Specifically, the National Weather Service called out the Salt Burn Scar in a Flash Flood Warning that was issued for the area on Monday afternoon. Video posted on the Ruidoso News Facebook page showed water rushing through the area, with some vehicles trapped in the rapids.

An even greater flood risk is outlined in the state on Tuesday by NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center. A Level 3 out of 4 zone covers much of central New Mexico, and forecasters have expressed concerns about burn-scar flooding across a wider area.

Watch: First celestial images from 10-year project photographing the universe released

Like the first brush strokes on a massive canvas, the first images from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile are a glimpse at the larger picture of our universe to come.

The $571-million National Science Foundation and Department of Energy facility on top of the summit of Cerro Pachon will create the largest astronomical movie yet of the Southern Hemisphere over 10 years, known as the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST).

On Monday, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory revealed its first images of the universe, taken over a period of hours, showcasing the incredible detailed imagery and scale the new facility is capable of. A team of scientists unveiled the first-look images during a live event in Washington.

