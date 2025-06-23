3 dead after jumping into Rattlesnake Falls in California

SODA SPRINGS, Ca. – The bodies of three men at Rattlesnake Falls in California were recovered over the weekend after a multiday search was delayed by weather and strong currents.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the waterfall near Soda Springs last Wednesday around 3 p.m. for a report of three hikers who jumped into Rattlesnake Falls and did not resurface.

LIFE-THREATENING HEAT DOME PROMPTS ALERTS FOR 147 MILLION AMERICANS IN 28 STATES AS RECORD HIGHS CHALLENGED

On Wednesday evening, deputies spoke to three additional hikers who were with the missing persons and learned that a group of six hikers jumped into the falls, and three did not resurface. Due to the difficult terrain, the three surviving hikers were evacuated using a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Resources from multiple agencies, including the Placer County Sheriff’s Office dive team, search and rescue units and CAL FIRE’s Technical Rescue Team, were flown into the area in an attempt to locate the missing hikers.

The search suffered delays due to weather and poor underwater visibility caused by debris and strong currents. Sheriff’s Office officials said winds on June 19 made flying conditions unsafe.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

On Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office announced the bodies of the three men had been recovered.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss," the sheriff’s office said.