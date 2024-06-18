‘Extreme’ wildfire behavior forces evacuation of entire New Mexico town

RUIDOSO, N.M. – Residents of an entire New Mexico town were told to flee Monday evening after a wildfire exploded in size and spread, burning some structures and threatening more.

The blaze, dubbed the South Fork Fire, was discovered around 9 a.m. Monday on tribal and government lands surrounding the village of Ruidoso in south-central New Mexico. It quickly grew to thousands of acres during the afternoon as gusty winds reaching 20-30 mph and low humidity fueled the flames.

"Fire growth has been rapid with extreme fire behavior," officials with the New Mexico Forestry Division said. "Multiple structures are under threat, and unknown number of structures have been lost."

The fire began encroaching on Ruidoso late Monday evening, prompting officials to urge immediate evacuation of the entire village and surrounding area.

"Please do not try to gather belongings or protect your home," village officials urged on social media. "GO NOW."

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

Emergency officials set up shelters in nearby Roswell and offered state fairgrounds space to house evacuated livestock.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire burned nearly 14,000 acres with 0% containment, officials said. Additional firefighting crews were heading to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A second wildfire burning nearby on the Mescalero Reservation, dubbed the Salt Fire, reached nearly 5,000 acres on Tuesday morning and also forced evacuations of residents in the area.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center said elevated wildfire weather conditions will linger through the day Tuesday across much of central New Mexico with dry southwesterly flow and humidity readings in the teens.