Tropical Storm Alberto turns deadly in Mexico as storm lashes Texas coast with heavy rain, large waves

Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Tampico, Mexico, on Thursday morning, leaving at least three people dead as impacts from the storm reached hundreds of miles north in Texas.

According to a report from the Associated Press, one man died in the La Silla River in Monterrey, and two minors were killed by electric shocks as they rode a bicycle in the rain in Allende.

Alberto became classified as a tropical storm Wednesday morning after Hurricane Hunters and satellite data indicated a low-level circulation had formed underneath a mass of thunderstorm activity in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center had been tracking the disturbance for several days and even classified the system as Potential Tropical Cyclone One, which enabled government meteorologists to issue watches and warnings ahead of its naming.

The system’s origin can be traced back to the Central American Gyre or what is commonly referred to as the CAG.

The weather phenomenon is usually evident a few times a year and can produce torrential rainfall and deadly landslides throughout the seven countries that are sandwiched between Mexico and South America.

Tracking Alberto

Deadly impacts in Central America

Before the tropical storm gained any sort of designation, its torrential rainfall was problematic for countries south of Mexico and laid the foundation for flooding and landslides that claimed the lives of at least 14 people.

Authorities in El Salvador and neighboring Guatemala closed schools and opened shelters as hundreds of rescue operations took place.

PTC One and two other areas of disturbed weather produced feet of rainfall over the mountainous terrain, leading to mudslides and landslides.

Once the moisture that would become Alberto emerged into the Bay of Campeche, only slow organization took place, allowing the NHC to eventually classify the system as a tropical storm.

Flooding along the Gulf Coast

Due to Alberto’s poor organization and a stiff pressure gradient over the Gulf of Mexico, coastal flooding appeared to have the greatest impacts during the event.

Flooded roadways were reported from Louisiana to South Texas, as water levels rose 3-5 feet, according to initial estimates.

Texas communities such as Treasure Island, Surfside Beach and areas near San Luis Pass appeared to take the brunt from Alberto, with residents waking up to flooded roadways and mailboxes that were nearly underwater Wednesday.

The state’s governor declared a severe weather disaster for 51 counties in the event that flooding, tornadoes or wind damage was too extensive for local authorities to respond to efficiently.

Heavy rainfall over Mexico is welcome news

What’s left of Alberto is expected to mostly rain itself out during the next few days over communities west of Tampico, Mexico.

The region is important for agriculture, which has been hard hit by drought and heat waves due to a strong El Niño climate pattern.

According to the latest North America Drought Monitor, some communities are in the most extreme drought possible, with shortages of water and widespread crop failures.

NOAA anticipates a widespread 4-6 inches of precipitation will likely fall from Alberto and possibly a foot or more over the high terrain.