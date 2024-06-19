Tropical Storm Alberto swamps Corpus Christi with storm surge, heavy rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Storm surge and heavy rain from the outer bands of Tropical Storm Alberto are flooding Texas coastal towns, including Corpus Christi's downtown area.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is in Corpus Christi, where the downtown marina area was inundated with storm surge, and waves were lapping at the coastline.

Coastal flood warnings span the entire Texas coast, and Louisiana is under a coastal flood advisory. Up to 3 feet of storm surge is forecast from South Padre Island to Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi Police Department closed some roads due to high water, including numerous roads in North Beach. Police are instructing motorists to stay off flooded roads and not drive around barricades.

Despite the warnings, drivers continued to drive through flooded streets near the downtown Corpus Christi Marina as water covered roads and sidewalks.

The afternoon low tide could improve the flooding situation in Corpus Christi but the return of high tide and Tropical Storm Alberto's approach will renew the flooding threat for all of coastal Texas.

Storm surge has flooded coastal Texas communities, including near Galveston and near Freeport in the community of Surfside Beach.

The National Hurricane Center named the system Tropical Storm Alberto early Wednesday morning, and it is forecast to reach the northeastern coast of Mexico early Thursday morning.