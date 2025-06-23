Next tropical system likely to form this week in Eastern Pacific Ocean

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a broad area of thunderstorms several hundred miles off the coast of Central America for tropical development this week.

These storms are expected to consolidate into an area of low pressure within the next two days, according to the NHC.

This system has a high likelihood of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next week. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Flossie.

It's been an active start to hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Last week, Hurricane Erick roared ashore along Mexico's southwestern coast as a strong Category 3 storm and caused widespread power outages and left a baby boy dead.

This graphic shows an area to watch in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Forecasters are still unsure of the exact impact this system might have on the Central American coastline, but it is currently tracking west-northwestward.

"Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle to latter part of the week while the system moves west-northwestward off the coasts of Central America and southern Mexico," the NHC wrote in its Monday morning outlook.

Heavy rainfall is expected in portions of Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala beginning Wednesday and continuing into the weekend. Some areas could see at least 8 inches of rain, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

This graphic shows expected rainfall across Central America and Mexico from Wednesday, June 25, through Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

It's been an active start to hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific. Climatology records show that the "F" named storm forms, on average, around Aug. 3 in that basin.

A large pocket of warm water off the coast of Central America and southwestern Mexico has been conducive for development.

Hurricane Barbara was the first hurricane to form in the basin on June 9.

This graphic shows the current temperature in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

