Flash flooding in New Mexico prompts rescues as water rushes down wildfire burn scars

RUIDOSO, N.M. – A southern New Mexico town devastated by wildfires and subsequent flash floods last year was hit hard again Monday.

Monsoon moisture led to storms that dumped heavy rain on burn scars left by the fires that ravaged Ruidoso last June. Specifically, the National Weather Service called out the Salt Burn Scar in a Flash Flood Warning that was issued for the area on Monday afternoon.

Video posted on the Ruidoso News Facebook page showed water rushing through the area, with some vehicles trapped in the rapids.

TREASURED DISCOVERIES SURFACE AS NORTH CAROLINA LAKE IS DRAINED DURING HELENE REVITALIZATION

"We are flooding, and this is something that we’re going to have to get used to this year, unfortunately," Eugene Heathman, general manager of Ruidoso News, said in one of the videos. "Be vigilant out there. Be careful."

Storm reports from the NWS showed U.S. Highway 70 was closed at Ruidoso Downs because of flooding.

Those reports also showed swift water rescues were being conducted at a mobile home park and a hotel in nearby Hollywood, New Mexico.

No injuries have been reported as of Monday evening.

An even greater flood risk has been outlined in the state on Tuesday by NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center. A Level 3 out of 4 zone covers much of central New Mexico, and forecasters have expressed concerns about burn-scar flooding across a wider area.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER