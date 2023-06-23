The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms, sweltering heat, wet weekend, Bret and Cindy

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, June 24, 2023, and World UFO Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Bret, Cindy continue journey through Atlantic

Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Storm Cindy are swirling through the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean this weekend. Bret is expected to fall apart by Sunday, while Cindy is expected to maintain tropical-storm status into early next week. Neither are forecast to make landfall.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Severe weather expected in nation’s heartland

Powerful thunderstorms are expected to cause problems across the midsection of the country once again. This time the worst storms are expected in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. Tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind are possible with any severe storms that develop.

The severe weather outlook for June 24, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Wet weekend expected in Northeast

Some flash flooding was reported Friday along the Interstate 95 corridor as the Northeast will see a very wet weekend. Several inches of rain are expected throughout the region with the heaviest rain stretching from Pennsylvania north to New Hampshire.

Rainfall forecast for the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Texas sizzles as dangerous heat wave continues

Heat alerts cover the bulk of Texas as well as parts of New Mexico and Oklahoma as triple-digit temperatures continue to dominate the weather story across the southern U.S. Factor in the humidity, and the heat index is forecast to climb to 120 degrees in parts of Texas. Even more heat is expected next week.

Record high temperatures possible June 24, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .