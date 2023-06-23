The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms, sweltering heat, wet weekend, Bret and Cindy
Start your day with the latest weather news – As Bret and Cindy continue their trips through the Atlantic, more severe weather and extreme heat are on tap for the mainland this weekend.
It's Saturday, June 24, 2023, and World UFO Day.
Bret, Cindy continue journey through Atlantic
Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Storm Cindy are swirling through the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean this weekend. Bret is expected to fall apart by Sunday, while Cindy is expected to maintain tropical-storm status into early next week. Neither are forecast to make landfall.
(FOX Weather)
Things to know
Severe weather expected in nation’s heartland
Powerful thunderstorms are expected to cause problems across the midsection of the country once again. This time the worst storms are expected in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. Tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind are possible with any severe storms that develop.
(FOX Weather)
Wet weekend expected in Northeast
Some flash flooding was reported Friday along the Interstate 95 corridor as the Northeast will see a very wet weekend. Several inches of rain are expected throughout the region with the heaviest rain stretching from Pennsylvania north to New Hampshire.
(FOX Weather)
Texas sizzles as dangerous heat wave continues
Heat alerts cover the bulk of Texas as well as parts of New Mexico and Oklahoma as triple-digit temperatures continue to dominate the weather story across the southern U.S. Factor in the humidity, and the heat index is forecast to climb to 120 degrees in parts of Texas. Even more heat is expected next week.
(FOX Weather)
