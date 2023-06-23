Plains under threat of massive hail, damaging winds Friday amid renewed severe weather threat

Severe weather has found a home in the northern and southern High Plains this week, and it's ready for another round of atmospheric mayhem on Friday.

A widespread threat extends from the Northern High Plains in the western Dakotas and Nebraska, extending south into the Texas Panhandle and even to the Rio Grande.

In the Northern High Plains, supercell thunderstorms will form in eastern Wyoming Friday afternoon and then explode in coverage and intensity as the storms move into western South Dakota, western Nebraska and northeastern Colorado.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk Friday in those areas, highlighting dangerous storms that could bring hail larger than golf-ball sized and wind gusts of 65-80 mph. A few isolated tornadoes are possible, too, especially in eastern Wyoming.

Current Severe Weather Risk for Friday

(FOX Weather)



Some of the cities in this enhanced risk include Rapid City, South Dakota and Scottsbluff, Nebraska, while Cheyenne, Casper and Sheridan in Wyoming are in a Level 2 risk zone, just outside the Level 3 forecast.

A second area of concern focuses on the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles, which have taken the brunt of severe weather the past few days, with two deadly tornadoes in Perryton and Matador in Texas.

The tornado threat here is very low for Friday but large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible as thunderstorms develop and roll across the panhandles Friday afternoon into Friday evening before moving off to the east Friday night.

Severe weather threat shifts east over the weekend

The High Plains finally should get a break from severe weather on Saturday as the threat shifts to the mid-Mississippi Valley.

Current Severe Weather Risk for Saturday

(FOX Weather)



A risk of large hail and damaging winds amid expected severe thunderstorms will focus on Iowa and northern Missouri. A few tornadoes are possible as well.

On Sunday, the severe threat shifts east again into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, covering Cincinnati, Louisville and Nashville.