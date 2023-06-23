Fort Worth police cadet struck by lightning while training

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police cadet was possibly hit by a lightning strike at the department’s training facility Friday.

FOX 4 Dallas reports the strike happened in the morning as storms were passing over the Fort Worth Police Department’s headquarters on West Felix Street.

A spokesman for the department said the cadet suffered an ankle injury and was taken to the hospital.

The cadet is reportedly in good condition.

Updates to follow as more details become available.