Northeast's I-95 corridor to be soaked by rounds of storms into early next week

Millions of people living along the I-95 corridor in the Northeast are bracing for rounds of showers and thunderstorms through early next week as a low-pressure system inches closer to the region, and it's good news for a region that's been below average for rainfall.

While drought conditions in the region aren’t as dire as in other parts of the U.S., some cities remain abnormally dry. This is the case in Baltimore, which sits nearly 10 inches behind the average rainfall for this time of year.

"We’ve actually seen conditions get worse," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Because although we’ve seen rain in upstate New York and parts of Ohio, rain has been missed in Maryland."

HOW HEAVY IS IT REALLY GOING TO RAIN?

Places like Atlanta, as well as Charlotte and Wilmington in North Carolina, are expected to see rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Thunderstorms will begin to head up the East Coast Thursday, where it will impact millions in the Northeast, including New York City.

By the time we enter the weekend on Friday and Saturday, heavier rain and thunderstorms will be centered across interior New York State, as well as Boston and Bangor, Maine, in New England.

Forecast rain totals in the Northeast through Tuesday, June 27.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center expects between 2-3 inches of rain to fall along the I-95 corridor starting on Thursday and continuing through early next week.

Although the rain won’t be heavy, there may still be a risk of flash flooding from areas of the mid-Atlantic into New England.

Higher rain totals between 3-5 inches are possible in the Appalachians, while lower amounts of 1-2 inches can be expected across New England and in interior New York.