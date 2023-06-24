Weekend Weather Wows: Houston nearly hits 100 mph wind gust amid 100 degrees

HOUSTON -- What happens when the wind gusts attempt to exceed the temperature readings during a time when your state is undergoing a relentless and record-blasting heat wave?

Houston, you have a problem.

It's time for our weekly feature, "Weekend Weather Wows," where we'll go back and find the most exciting tidbits of weather you might have missed over the past week, so you'll be ready to impress at the water cooler (or virtual water cooler) come Monday.

This weather is definitely NOT ' 100 Emoji' worthy

Space City managed to simultaneously set two records that you'd think would have a difficult time to reach on the same day: high temperatures and all-time wind gusts.

The temperature on Wednesday afternoon reached 100 degrees at George Bush Intercontinental Airport -- tying the record high set in 1998.

A few hours later, a ferocious thunderstorm blasted through the city, with straight-line winds reaching well over hurricane strength.

At that same airport where it was 100 sweltering degrees a few hours before, it was now pouring rain with a wind gust measured at 97 mph!

It was the strongest wind gust recorded at the airport since it opened in 1969. The previous record was 82 mph set on Sept. 13, 2008, during Hurricane Ike.

The storm also knocked the temperature down to a "comfy" 72 degrees - for one "glorious" hour, if you didn't mind the pouring rain. It was the coolest Houston had felt in 10 days. It warmed back into the upper 70s soon after.

All of Texas has been essentially shoved into an oven next to a big glass Pyrex full of water to give the air that sultry feel, but San Angelo apparently got right next to the burner.

The temperature there reached 114 degrees on Tuesday - not only a record high for the day or even June, but the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city, with records stretching back to 1907. The previous record was 111 which had last been reached… on Monday.

But it would probably take years to reach such a historic record again after breaking the old record by such a large margin, right?

Or, just 24 hours. San Angelo reached 114 again on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service wanted to know if that would be hot enough to bake cookies in their car as a reminder to the extreme dangers of leaving kids or pets in a car. The answer is: Yes.

Now, can it heat up my latte?

How much is a flight from Texas to southern Oregon?

Usually the weather axiom is if it's really hot in one spot, it's probably pretty cold somewhere else.

That would be Lakeview, Oregon, which is about to see an influx of Texans as soon as they read this.

Just hours before spring became summer Tuesday morning, measurable snow fell in Lakeview, which is nestled in south-central Oregon at nearly 5,000 feet, so it's not like it was snowing in Portland.

Still, it appears to be the latest measurable snow on record, which goes back to 1912. The previous record was the 1.2 inches that fell on June 13, 1923, according to University of Washington research professor Mark Albright.

Temperatures have comfortably rebounded into the 70s for highs with 40s for lows. It's just under a 4-hour drive from Reno, just in case anyone from a certain state-turned-sauna needs a reprieve.

