Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Learn
Published

How to prepare your vehicle for a hurricane

As many as 358,000 vehicles were damaged during Hurricane Ian alone last year. Here are a few tips for residents in hurricane-prone areas to prepare their vehicles for a hurricane.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross discusses the importance of knowing your evacuation zone as hurricane season approaches on June 1.  06:50

Hurricane preparedness begins with knowing your evacuation zone

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross discusses the importance of knowing your evacuation zone as hurricane season approaches on June 1. 

In the event of a hurricane making landfall, is your car prepared for the worst?

As many as 358,000 vehicles were damaged during Hurricane Ian alone last year, according to a CARFAX report following the storm.

The Category 4 hurricane slammed into Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 with 150 mph winds. The barrier island of Fort Myers Beach, once lined with resorts, restaurants and homes, was just "a three-quarter mile wide speed bump" for the storm, according to Florida’s Director of Emergency Management. About 97% of its structures were damaged or destroyed.

Ian caused $110 billion in damage, making it the costliest hurricane in Florida history and the third costliest in the U.S. behind hurricanes Katrina and Harvey. The storm damage ranked as the second-largest insurance loss in world history behind Katrina, according to new analysis.

TOP 5 COSTLIEST HURRICANES IN US HISTORY

A wrecked car is seen on Matlacha Island in Lee County, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, on November 7, 2022.

A wrecked car is seen on Matlacha Island in Lee County, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, on November 7, 2022.

(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP / Getty Images)

Drivers in high-risk areas need to be proactive to protect against potential flood damage ahead of the next storm, according to Dimitre Kirilov, a strategic board member at Montway Auto Transport.

Here are some tips from Kirilov for residents in hurricane-prone areas to prepare their vehicles for a landfalling hurricane. 

  • Review your insurance. Several coverages can apply for weather-related damage such as hurricanes; the rock star of them is comprehensive coverage.
  • Perform routine maintenance. You’ll want your car in top condition in the event of the arrival of severe weather.
  • Prepare an emergency kit. First aid materials, clothing and tools will be essential.
  • Fill up the gas tank or charge your battery. This is especially important for electric vehicle owners.
  • Park in a safe area. Elevated areas are ideal, and look for any weatherproof covering if you can.
Red Cross Spokesperson Lori Arnold joins FOX Weather to show what helpful tools you should keep in your Hurricane kit. 03:40

What do you need in your Hurricane Preparedness Kit?

Red Cross Spokesperson Lori Arnold joins FOX Weather to show what helpful tools you should keep in your Hurricane kit.

Tags
Loading.