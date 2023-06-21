How to prepare your vehicle for a hurricane

In the event of a hurricane making landfall, is your car prepared for the worst?

As many as 358,000 vehicles were damaged during Hurricane Ian alone last year, according to a CARFAX report following the storm.

The Category 4 hurricane slammed into Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 with 150 mph winds . The barrier island of Fort Myers Beach, once lined with resorts, restaurants and homes, was just "a three-quarter mile wide speed bump" for the storm, according to Florida’s Director of Emergency Management. About 97% of its structures were damaged or destroyed.

Ian caused $110 billion in damage, making it the costliest hurricane in Florida history and the third costliest in the U.S. behind hurricanes Katrina and Harvey . The storm damage ranked as the second-largest insurance loss in world history behind Katrina, according to new analysis.

TOP 5 COSTLIEST HURRICANES IN US HISTORY

Drivers in high-risk areas need to be proactive to protect against potential flood damage ahead of the next storm, according to Dimitre Kirilov, a strategic board member at Montway Auto Transport.

Here are some tips from Kirilov for residents in hurricane-prone areas to prepare their vehicles for a landfalling hurricane.