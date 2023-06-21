How to prepare your vehicle for a hurricane
As many as 358,000 vehicles were damaged during Hurricane Ian alone last year. Here are a few tips for residents in hurricane-prone areas to prepare their vehicles for a hurricane.
In the event of a hurricane making landfall, is your car prepared for the worst?
As many as 358,000 vehicles were damaged during Hurricane Ian alone last year, according to a CARFAX report following the storm.
The Category 4 hurricane slammed into Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 with 150 mph winds. The barrier island of Fort Myers Beach, once lined with resorts, restaurants and homes, was just "a three-quarter mile wide speed bump" for the storm, according to Florida’s Director of Emergency Management. About 97% of its structures were damaged or destroyed.
Ian caused $110 billion in damage, making it the costliest hurricane in Florida history and the third costliest in the U.S. behind hurricanes Katrina and Harvey. The storm damage ranked as the second-largest insurance loss in world history behind Katrina, according to new analysis.
TOP 5 COSTLIEST HURRICANES IN US HISTORY
Drivers in high-risk areas need to be proactive to protect against potential flood damage ahead of the next storm, according to Dimitre Kirilov, a strategic board member at Montway Auto Transport.
Here are some tips from Kirilov for residents in hurricane-prone areas to prepare their vehicles for a landfalling hurricane.
- Review your insurance. Several coverages can apply for weather-related damage such as hurricanes; the rock star of them is comprehensive coverage.
- Perform routine maintenance. You’ll want your car in top condition in the event of the arrival of severe weather.
- Prepare an emergency kit. First aid materials, clothing and tools will be essential.
- Fill up the gas tank or charge your battery. This is especially important for electric vehicle owners.
- Park in a safe area. Elevated areas are ideal, and look for any weatherproof covering if you can.