The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Depression Two forms on first day of hurricane season
Start your day with the latest weather news – We’ve got our first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which started Thursday. Tropical Storm Arlene is churning in the Gulf of Mexico.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, June 2, 2023, and National Doughnut Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Tropical Depression Two kicks off 2023 hurricane season
And just like that, we’ve got our first tropical depression of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which started yesterday. Tropical Depression Two is spinning in the Gulf of Mexico this morning. The NHC says the storm is not expected to strengthen anymore, instead weakening later this evening. What it will also do is create a lot of rain over southern Florida, where a Flood Watch has been issued.
(FOX Weather)
Things to know
- Your guide to the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
- Experts increase number of storms expected this season
- Most hurricane-related deaths caused by flooding
Fort Myers area struggles to recover from Ian as new hurricane season begins
FOX Weather, your Hurricane HQ, spent the first day of hurricane season talking to some of the people hit the hardest by the one last year. Much of the barrier islands in the Fort Myers, Florida, area were wiped out by Hurricane Ian, and recovery has been slow. Some say they’re hopeful, others say they’re frustrated.
Backdoor cold front to plummet temps in Northeast this weekend
While the Northeast spends the first couple of days of meteorological summer baking in near-record heat, it’s all about to change. A phenomenon called a "backdoor cold front" will move into the region this weekend, knocking temperatures down by nearly 30 degrees in some places.
(FOX Weather)
Bonus reads
Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.
- Jogger's prehistoric find along California beach wows museum collectors
- This sunny California town was the cloudiest spot in America's Lower 48 in May
- Photos show close-up of tornado in southern Alberta, Canada
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, in our America's Weather Watchers community on Facebook, email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.