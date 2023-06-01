The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Depression Two forms on first day of hurricane season

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, June 2, 2023, and National Doughnut Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical Depression Two kicks off 2023 hurricane season

And just like that, we’ve got our first tropical depression of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which started yesterday. Tropical Depression Two is spinning in the Gulf of Mexico this morning. The NHC says the storm is not expected to strengthen anymore, instead weakening later this evening. What it will also do is create a lot of rain over southern Florida, where a Flood Watch has been issued.

The location of the system in the Gulf of Mexico.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Fort Myers area struggles to recover from Ian as new hurricane season begins

FOX Weather, your Hurricane HQ, spent the first day of hurricane season talking to some of the people hit the hardest by the one last year. Much of the barrier islands in the Fort Myers, Florida, area were wiped out by Hurricane Ian, and recovery has been slow. Some say they’re hopeful, others say they’re frustrated.

Backdoor cold front to plummet temps in Northeast this weekend

While the Northeast spends the first couple of days of meteorological summer baking in near-record heat, it’s all about to change. A phenomenon called a "backdoor cold front" will move into the region this weekend, knocking temperatures down by nearly 30 degrees in some places.

The departure from average temperatures for June 3, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



