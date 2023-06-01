Tropical Depression Two forms in the Gulf of Mexico on the start of the Atlantic hurricane season

Tropical Depression Two formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday afternoon.

The Hurricane Hunters flew through the tropical depression on Thursday afternoon and found that it had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. A tropical depression is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained surface winds of 38 mph or less.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Two could strengthen to become a tropical storm Thursday night or Friday morning.

The NHC previously dubbed this disturbance Invest 91L on Wednesday afternoon. An invest is simply a designation used by the NHC to identify an area of weather that is being investigated for possible tropical development.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season officially began Thursday.

Where is Tropical Depression Two?

Tropical Depression Two is currently located in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, about 300 miles west-northwest of Fort Myers, Florida.

The tropical depression is expected to spin off to the south and eventually to the southeast and brush the coast of Cuba before turning to the northeast between Cuba and South Florida.

What are the impacts of Tropical Depression Two?

Forecasted rain totals in Florida through Sunday, June 4, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



With its proximity to Florida, Tropical Depression Two will continue to create a flash flood threat for the state due to ongoing showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical depression.

Flood Watches that will remain through at least Friday afternoon are in effect for several areas of South Florida.

What is the forecast for Tropical Depression Two?

The possible track of Tropical Depression Two in the Gulf of Mexico.

(FOX Weather)



Tropical Depression Two is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Two will continue spinning in the Gulf before eventually dying out.

"By this weekend, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development as the system continues moving southward, likely remaining offshore over the Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said Thursday afternoon.

No coastal watches or warnings are expected from this tropical depression.

Why is this storm named Tropical Depression Two and not Tropical Depression One?

Even though the hurricane season officially started on June 1, the National Hurricane Center says the first storm of 2023 hurricane season formed in January.

The National Hurricane Center said that after a reassessment months after, forecasters found that the subtropical storm was located about 300 miles north of Bermuda on Jan. 16 and determined it should be designated a subtropical storm .

This is a developing story. Check back with Hurricane HQ on FOX Weather for frequent updates.