Extreme Weather
Photos show close-up of tornado in southern Alberta, Canada

The tornado was confirmed by Environment Canada, which stated that the twister occurred just north of Botha at approximately 4:47 p.m. MT on Wednesday.

BOTHA, Alberta, Canada – Photographer Brittany Proudfoot captured images of a tornado on Wednesday near the small town of Botha.

One photo shows the dark, gray-blue twister behind a line of trees and homes.

In another photo, the large twister spins in a field, dwarfing a white home near a dirt road.

The tornado was confirmed by Environment Canada, which stated that the twister occurred just north of Botha at approximately 4:47 p.m. MT on Wednesday. 

The agency received reports of nickel to golf ball-sized hail but no reports of damage as of Wednesday evening.

Outside of the U.S., Canada likely sees more tornadoes than any other country, according to Public Safety Canada. They noted that the areas most often affected by tornadoes are southwestern Ontario and parts of the southern Prairies, where Botha is located.

Public Safety Canada added that while tornadoes can occur any time of the year, most of the tornadoes occur in June and July.

