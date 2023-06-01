Record heat possible in Northeast before backdoor cold front provides sharp weekend cooldown

A backdoor cold front is expected to cut across the Northeast late this week and into the weekend, bringing quick relief to a rather warm few days in the region.

"At the beginning of this week, this cold front looked kind of wimpy," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "But now it's looking a little more substantial, a little more of a temp drop. For several cities, there could be a 20-degree temperature drop for a few of you."

The FOX Forecast Center said highs will soar Thursday and Friday, easily topping off in the 80s and 90s. High temperatures will continue to trend 15 to 25 degrees above average from the Northeast to the Great Lakes and Northern Plains as upper-level ridging hovers over the region.

Here are some potential record highs for Friday, June 2, 2023.

The heat will be spreading from the north whereas during the summer we typically see record heat due to impressive surges of warm and moist air from the south.

A few records will be possible in some places both Thursday and Friday, including Caribou, Maine, Binghamton, New York, Burlington, Vermont and Washington, DC.

"92 degrees in Burlington, Vermont," Merwin said. "So it literally feels like we're sitting in July. These temperatures are well above average for this time of year. (Friday), we could break more records. Hartford, Connecticut, a high of 93 degrees."

Temperatures come crashing down over the weekend

The heat will be quickly replaced with highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday as a backdoor cold front pushes south from Canada into New England later on Friday.

The National Weather Service said the front will bring a surge of cool and damp air into the region, along with an expanding area of showers and embedded thunderstorms across New York and central New England into Saturday morning.

"This is going to be a big change for these coastal communities where you're going to get that influence coming in off of the Atlantic, because with these north winds," Merwin said. "Boston water temperatures right now are in the 50s. It's going to be hard to get you out of the 50s as we move into the weekend."

